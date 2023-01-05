Simone Gannon: I tried microneedling and I am so glad I did

Microneedling is a popular cosmetic procedure that can significantly reduce the appearance of several skin issues, including pigmentation and melasma, acne scarring, fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, and loose or crepey skin. It’s also a brilliant treatment for general skin rejuvenation, helping plump, lift, tighten and smooth.

However, it is quite an intense treatment, so it’s not suitable for everyone. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding or have active acne, eczema, or psoriasis, a blood disorder or are taking blood thinners, or if you’re going through chemotherapy or radiation, it must be avoided.

If you’re unsure whether it’s a suitable for you, make sure to book an initial consultation with your clinic of choice to discuss your skin needs and medical history, as I did.

The microneedling device used at Fitzgerald Private Clinic (and at many leading clinics in Ireland) is SkinPen. It’s a small, slightly intimidating looking pen that houses 14 Japanese stainless-steel surgical-grade needles.

The needles create thousands of controlled micro-injuries in the skin, which in turn help stimulate our skin’s natural regeneration process, and boost collagen production. The needles go to a maximum depth of 2.5m and are adjusted accordingly throughout the treatment depending on the areas you’re treating and the issues you’re dealing with.

Simone immediately after treatment

The treatment itself takes about one hour. The skin is thoroughly cleansed beforehand, and a numbing cream is applied and left to take effect for around thirty minutes. Jade, the lovely therapist who carried out my treatment at Fitzgerald Clinic, explained that she would use the pen in small sections, moving from one side of my face to the other, ensuring all areas were evenly treated.

As my face was suitably numb by the time she got started, I didn’t find it painful. It was slightly pinchy in places, particularly around the nose and upper lip, but the discomfort was short-lived as the pen passed quickly over these areas.

Once Jade finished microneedling my face, I asked her to treat my neck too. I have had visible lines on my neck for many years and was keen to see what results I might achieve in this area.

Immediately after, my skin was hot and stingy, but nothing too dramatic. Jade applied a calming sheet mask and left it to work for 30 minutes.

Day two after treatment

After this came a cooling gel cream, which was welcome as my skin was very hot and tight.

When I looked in the mirror, I was surprised that my skin felt much worse than it looked. Yes, it was red, and there were some marks from the pen, but it didn’t look half as bad as I expected.

An aftercare pack was provided with two different creams; the same gel cream applied at the end of the treatment and another cream to use if and when my skin felt excessively itchy or irritated. I was advised to avoid all skincare for the rest of the day, including sunscreen, and to stay away from active skincare ingredients (Vitamin C, Retinol, and so on) for at least five days.

The day after the treatment, I could use a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen as usual and carry on in that vein until I felt my skin was back to normal.

The day after the treatment, the redness was nearly gone. Some visible marks remained, and my skin felt quite dry and sensitive, similar to a sunburn. My neck had almost completely healed.

Two weeks following treatment

This continued to ease, and by day four, with a bit of help from Dr Jart Ceramidin Sheet Masks, it was back to business as usual. The results exceeded my expectations in many ways.

Just days after the treatment, my skin was visibly tighter, especially around the jawline, and the pores on my chin and cheeks were significantly smaller. I have noticed very little difference in my neck, but as a minimum of three treatments are recommended, I have high hopes for this area (and my face as a whole).