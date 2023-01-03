Predictions for 2023 — from Nostradamus, Old Moore and Baba Vanga

We've lived through interesting times, uncertain times and unprecedented times — and that was just the last couple of years. So it's no surprise that many of us are keen to get a heads-up on what 2023 might have for us.

A fair few renowned astrologers, seers and prophets have claimed to map out the future. Among the most famous of these are Nostradamus, Old Moore, and Baba Vanga.

A handy way to decide if you want to take any of their warnings and predictions for 2023 on board is to see how they got on with their prophecies for 2022...

Nostradamus

14th century plague doctor, astrologer and seer, Nostradamus was also known as the 'Prophet of Doom' so maybe don't expect too much joy here.

Michel de Nostredame, aka Nostradamus (1503-1566) french astrologer and doctor, engraving, colorised document. Picture: Apic/Getty Images)

His book, Les Prophéties, was published in 1555 and is filled with wars, natural disasters, assassinations, nuclear attacks, and revolutions.

How did he do for 2022

Nostradamus warned that food prices would get very high.

“So high the price of wheat/That man is stirred/His fellow man to eat in his despair.” We do have food banks, soup kitchens and lots of people concerned about the cost of living, so this prediction was perhaps excessively grim but close enough.

Nostradamus also warned that "The dry earth will grow more parched/And there will be great floods when it is seen."

Well, 2022 was the hottest year on record for many countries so we'll give him this one too.

What's coming in 2023 according to Nostradamus?

First of all, in his preface to the Prophecies, Nostradamus himself stated that his prophecies extend "from now to the year 3797" so the imminent 'end of the world' is probably not an accurate interpretation of anything he foretells.

“Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil.”

Climate crisis warning? Seems likely.

“Celestial fire on the royal edifice.”

Of course, mention of royals often gets us thinking of Ireland's nearest neighbours, but Nostradamus may not have been thinking of the British royal family. This could mean all non-democratic systems of power or could literally mean Buckingham Palace needs extra smoke alarms. Or it could be a metaphorical reference to the havoc arising from Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series.

“Seven months great war, people dead through evil.”

There has already been a heavy death toll in Ukraine which was invaded by Russia in February last. So this could signify an escalation of — and an end to — this conflict?

“The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”

Not really possible to put a good spin on this one, to be honest.

Let's see what Old Moore has to say about 2023.

Old Moore's Almanac

This is an almanac founded by Theophilus Moore and has been published for nearly two and a half centuries. Moore was a teacher of Irish, English, Greek and Latin. He became known as a clever mathematician and a wizard of astrology, with the nickname 'The Irish Merlin'.

How were the Old Moore predictions for 2022?

There was talk of “a second pandemic, unrelated to the first".

We've had people sick with RSV, mpox and other nasty ailments and there have been a few animal and bird viruses going around too so ... maybe.

Old Moore also said we could have a woman getting ready to become the first female Taoiseach in the next three years. The clock is still running on this one...

There was also talk of property prices increasing — though it might not have taken any great skill to predict this.

What's coming in 2023 according to Old Moore's Almanac?

An Atlantic event to affect the west coast of Ireland and the coastline of other countries.

A bad winter for Russia A severe health warning for Trump

A recession and also a 'great reset' of the financial system.

Intriguing alien news

Submarine drama.

Baba Vanga

Vangelia Gushterova was born in what was then known as Yugoslavia. When she was 12, she lost her eyesight during a storm when she was tossed into the air and thrown to the ground by a powerful gust of wind. Her family found her close to death several days later. She said she had experienced her first vision during the days she was missing. Baba Vanga (Grandmother Vanga) died at age 85 in 1996 and was known as the Nostradamus from the Balkans.

Baba Vanga

What did she predict for 2022?

Another pandemic. She may have been referring to bird flu, mpox RSV or other health issues.

She also predicted an alien invasion — no clear evidence either way on this one... yet.

She also said many cities would face water shortages. Correct.

What's coming in 2023 according to Baba Vanga?

Doctors will perform biological weapons tests that will lead to the deaths of many people.

A star will explode, lighting up the sky for 5 years.

Aliens will attack earth and we won't have electricity for three days and three nights Nuclear explosions A dangerous virus will affect birds

Not looking too good there but she has made predictions for years ahead up until 5079 so while things look bad, it's not the end according to Baba Vanga.