Nostradamus, Baba Vanga and Old Moore: What events do the prophets predict for 2022?

Nostradamus

Who was Nostradamus?

Nostradamus, who died in the 14th century.

Known as the ‘Prophet of Doom’, Nostradamus was a French plague doctor, astrologer and seer. He published his famed and widely quoted book Les Prophéties in 1555 and it foretells the coming of wars, natural disasters, assassinations, nuclear attacks and revolutions.

What did he predict for 2022?

There are four main predictions from Nostradamus for the new year. He kept it vague, so there will probably be a grain of truth to this first one: “So high the price of wheat/That man is stirred/His fellow man to eat in his despair.” The cost of living continues to increase but we have yet to hear of cannibalism as a response to it.

In addition, analysts of his text believe he expect Artificial Intelligence to grow in 2022. He writes: “The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain /The new sage with a lone brain sees it /By his disciples invited to be immortal/Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

Will Bitcoin get a boost?

Keeping with technological advancements, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin could rise in value in 2022. “The copies of gold and silver inflated/Which after the theft were thrown into the lake/At the discovery that all is exhausted and dissipated by the debt/All scripts and bonds will be wiped out,” he writes.

Droughts and floods are expected too in the years to come, though not specifically for 2022. Nostradamus writes: “For forty years the rainbow will not be seen/For forty years it will be seen every day/The dry earth will grow more parched/And there will be great floods when it is seen.” Whether this is caused by climate change or nuclear war remains to be seen.

Have any of his predictions for 2021 come to pass?

For 2021, he seems to have predicted a zombie apocalypse: “Few young people: half-dead to give a start.” He also said 2021 would bring about a world-ending asteroid. Unless things change dramatically before Saturday, it seems we’re in the clear for both.

Baba Vanga

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in a village at the foot of a volcanic mountain range in the Ottoman Empire. When she was 12, she lost her eyesight during a storm when she was tossed into the air and thrown to the ground by a powerful gust of wind. Her family found her close to death several days later. She said she had experienced her first vision during the days she was missing. Baba Vanga believed she had been instilled with the ability to heal people and predict the future. She died at age 85 in 1996 and was known as the Nostradamus from the Balkans.

What did she predict for 2022?

According to Baba Vanga, another pandemic is on the way. It will be discovered in Siberia, when a frozen virus will be released by climate change.

She also says many cities will face water shortages, which will lead to political consequences as alternative solutions are used.

Earth will be visited by aliens, who will send an asteroid as part of an invasion. She also predicts a virtual reality takeover.

Baba Vanga expects famine in India due to a drop in temperatures that will see locusts attack crops, plus more earthquakes and tsunamis in Australia and parts of Asia with 'intense bouts of floods'.

Have any of her previous predictions come to pass?

She knew the 44th US President would not be white but was incorrect when she said Barack Obama would be the last president

Yes. Baba Vanga’s earlier visions are said to include the Chernobyl tragedy, Princess Diana’s death and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. However some of her past predictions have been wrong. These include her prophecy that Obama would be the last US president in 2016 (though her prediction that he would not be white was correct) and that World War III would begin in 2010.

Old Moore’s Almanac

What is Old Moore’s Almanac?

Old Moore's Almanac 2022

Old Moore’s Almanac is a magazine that has been published annually for 258 years. It is most famous for its predictions of future events – both Irish and global.

What does it predict for 2022?

The magazine believes we’re in for a revolution for China and North Korea, a second pandemic, and a female Taoiseach.

In Ireland next year, it says a woman is gearing up and getting her alliances in order to become the first female Taoiseach within the next three years. We’re in for some extreme weather too, with a landslide, a giant wave and an earthquake, a heatwave, a drought, and a huge dump of snow expected in 2022. And Old Moore’s Almanac says house prices will go even higher.

Globally, it believes there will be a second pandemic, which will be unrelated to Covid-19. It also says terrorism will return to the European region. There will also be news about Malaysia’s missing flight MH370.

In the US, Old Moore’s Almanac predicts Kamala Harris will prepare take the reins of the USA, but she will find herself besieged and her political enemies will be serious. Donald Trump will also make noises about running again, but it will be conditional on a fair election system.

Trouble in paradise for Harry and Meghan?

In celebrity news, Rebel Wilson will announce a pregnancy and Harry and Meghan will experience some marriage peril when Harry wants to return to tradition and Meghan wants to embrace American values.

Have any of its predictions for 2021 come to pass?

For 2021, Old Moore’s Almanac expected life to slowly return to normal and said by late summer we would be over the worst of the pandemic. While this was incorrect, it was right about the return of foreign travel, live music and standing at the bar. It predicted wedding bells for Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton. While Taylor Swift is still single, Paris Hilton married businessman Carter Reum last month.