2023 predictions: TikTokers will slather Kerrygold on their faces, Neven Maguire wins Eurovision

With several commentators reflecting on the tumultuous and crazy year 2022, I’ve decided to look into my shattered crystal ball and predict what 2023 might have in store for us.

My arch-enemy, butter, will be the new viral sensation

I’m lactose intolerant, so I can’t eat the stuff. Irish people, in my eyes, can’t get enough of it. I swear I got an insurance policy with butter on it.

However, when mixed into cakes and iced onto buns, I don’t have a problem with it. One crucial caveat, I need to be nearby a latrine.

Last year TikTok exploded with influencers slathering Vaseline onto their faces, so I predict that this year there will be millions of influencers plastering on the Kerrygold to make their cheeks glow.

I’m also going to hedge my bet here and say that bread will disappear entirely, and sandwiches will have two layers of butter on each side. There is also a possibility we’ll see the “Who’s taking the horse to France?” ad again.

There will be a new exercising craze involving herding sheep or picking stones

Having recently helped my brother-in-law herd sheep in the west Kerry mountains, I have concluded that a fitness guru will eventually realise that the uphill challenge of trying to chase and count at the same time while wearing a pair of Dunlop wellies that don’t fit you will give you a work-out ten times the equivalent of any HIT class.

It made me think of picking stones as a teenager. For those unfamiliar with the concept, after a field is ploughed, stones big and small surface.

There’s only one way that those big awkward heavy chunks of limestone are leaving that field, and that’s by a tractor and trailer and teenage me following behind, trying my best to hit the trailer and not the driver.

Nothing will make you realise that the gym is a beautiful, welcoming paradise as this upper body squatting challenge.

By the end of the year, no one will be talking to each other

Neural pathways are predicted to be the big tech sensation for 2023. There is much talk around Elon Musk’s Neuralink. It’s an essential technology that implants brain-computer interfaces.

Tech experts predict that verbal speech will no longer be required to communicate. Instead, we will just read each other’s minds. So instead of looking blankly at your loved ones’ faces and thinking, “What exactly did they mean by that?” you can continue the argument by knowing precisely what they are thinking.

For example, if someone says to you, “Gosh, you’re parked very tight there”, you can instantly read their mind. You can find out that what they are really saying is, “You have no idea how to drive, and you’re taking up two spaces in an already full carpark.”

Think about how unique all family and social gatherings will be in such peaceful yet seething events.

Glenroe will return

Now due to urban sprawl, it will leak into Fair City. The once rural hamlet is now a hybrid conurbation of rustic Wicklow accents and the distinctive Dublin drawl.

The infamous Fidelma and Miley scene will seem different from the new storylines. Various livestock will rise in a Planet of the Apes scenario and take over McCoy’s.

However, the fruit and veg shop will still be there. But instead of Father Devereux paying 10p for his daily banana, it will be a certified, organic shop.

A head of cabbage will be close to a tenner, and you can get manuka honey from bees exposed to classical music every morning.

We’re going to win the Eurovision

It’s written in the stars, well, in the economy, like the Father Ted episode where they try desperately not to win it again due to the national finances, Murphy’s Law state that it’s probably our year. I also have a gut prediction as to who will sing the song. It will be a mash-up with the Kilfenora Céilí Band, Marty Morrissey and Neven Maguire on the decks.

Still, I predict it will return to Millstreet the following year, where Niamh Kavanagh famously won.

We’re going to win the World Cup

Why not? After the sensational win over Scotland, the country is on a high. We play Australia in the opening game in their backyard, and we have beaten them already! Come on, Ireland.