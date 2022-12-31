New year's resolutions: rubbish or requirement?

In all likelihood, the story of New Year resolutions has its roots in ancient times. Marking the ending and beginning of a year goes back millennia. The Romans celebrated the feast of Janus, a two-faced God that looked back to the past and forward to the future. This bearded deity was entrusted with gateways, passages and transitions and it was he who gave his name to the month January.

With this in mind, the first month on the calendar seems like the obvious time to start afresh, do something new and look, as Janus does, to the future with resolve by setting shiny new goals to kick off the year.

Laura O'Mahony

“I think it’s rubbish myself,” says Red FM’s Laura O'Mahony. “I don’t do them. In fact, I hate them. I find January very bleak. I’m a real Christmas person. Something in me can’t cope with it being over and I’m generally very sad for most of that month. So just at that point where everyone is talking about new year, new me, I’m more like, new year, same me. Let me stay in my pyjamas and don’t talk to me until Brigid’s Day.” Laura’s disdain for New Year resolutions isn’t all down to inertia or over-indulgence. She has a comedian’s healthy scepticism of the whole phenomenon and it’s hard to disagree with her.

“I think the resolutions promote negative self-talk,” she continues. “Where it’s, ‘I’ve wrecked myself over Christmas, amn’t I a disgrace?’ or ‘I need to get back on track’. I’d like to propose that we don’t try to alter the world in January but that we start the year with an acceptance of ourselves. Obviously, there’s no issue with wanting to better yourself or become healthier but I think it is a feeding for the wellness and diet industry and that’s what makes me curl up in a ball and open another ten selection boxes.” Though resolute in her resentment of resolutions, Laura can’t deny that she has worshipped at the Temple of Janus before. Several half-started diaries attest to her fleeting ventures in the new year tradition.

“I made several attempts to start a diary when I was young,” she says. “They usually lasted until January 12th and then resurfaced for a short period in the summer around July when I felt I had to document a family holiday or something. There are about twelve or thirteen of those diaries lying around somewhere.” “No, I dread January,” she says. “Meeting up with friends and hearing them go on about going on diets or whatever. Would you go away and just start liking yourself.”

Daragh Twomey. Pic: Fabian Boros

TikTok phenomenon, Daragh Twomey, shares many of those sentiments.

“I have mixed opinions,” says the 28-year-old. “When it comes to the classics; quit smoking, go to the gym, those health related ones, it’s a lose-lose situation. The best thing to do around health-related stuff like that is to do it straightaway, today or tomorrow not Monday or be waiting til the new year. I think we’d be better off saying we’ll be kind to ourselves or we’ll try harder because you can’t really fail at trying harder. God loves a trier.” Daragh has no fewer than 646,000 followers on TikTok. Though he might have mixed feelings about the whole resolutions thing, his large fan following was largely down to a commitment he made on the cusp of the annual transition.

“In 2019 me and my best mate Steve were two years out of college and we were in a rut,” he recalls. “Not only that but we were talking ourselves into even more misery and self-pity. So we said to ourselves for 2020, of all years, this is our year, a new decade now, we’re going to go out more and actually talk to women, travel, try harder in our careers. Then something happened in March, I can’t really remember, that threw all of those plans out.” Of course we all remember only too well. But as it turned out, the pandemic was quite kind to Daragh. It was around this time that his TikTok following exploded, between lock downs both he and Steve managed to get themselves into steady relationships and just this year, the comedian bought himself a home in Cobh.

“That particular year’s resolution might have failed, but a better way of looking at it is that it just took a little longer to happen. We’re both happy with how our lives and careers are going so you never know how your year is going to go. You just have to go in with the view that things might get a little better. Sometimes it won’t but it might do.”

Rosanna Davison

Actress and model Rosanna Davison doesn’t get much time to think about resolutions these days. The former Miss World’s already bulging diary has got even bulgier with the recent arrival of three children.

“I'm the kind of person that will make changes immediately rather than wait until January 1st,” she says. “I'm too impatient and if I have an idea, I have to act on it.” Given her chosen career, the 38-year-old has always maintained a balanced diet and a good fitness regime throughout the year. It’s a discipline that has proved more than beneficial in her newer role as a mother.

“I don't really make big New Year's resolutions,” she says. “I follow a healthy lifestyle as it is, because I need as much energy as I can get for looking after a trio of toddlers. It’s not really a resolution but I will say, our main aim as a family for 2023 is to have a holiday, even if it’s a summer staycation.” For her fellow Dubliner, Maia Dunphy, “January is tough enough without making a promise that statistically will be broken by mid-February”. The producer, broadcaster and writer resolved years ago never to make a New Year’s resolution though she admits that she has, on occasion, pretended to.

“Every year when I answer that I’m not making any resolutions to the obligatory question, I get the sort of look that would imply I’d said: ‘I don’t need to make any because I’m perfect’ or ‘shooting wild birds out of trees’. So I usually add a mumbling addendum about getting fit or learning to make pastry just to avoid being a killjoy. I don’t mean it of course. The fitness thing is an ongoing battle, and frankly, shop bought pastry is grand.” As years go, 2022 was not the kindest to the 46-year-old. In February, her mother, Helen, passed away. Understandably, pastry making and pounding treadmills will take a back seat for a while.

“I’m resolving to keep moving forward,” says Maia, “looking for the good moments in life, and I’ll worry about my wobbly bits some other time. If we can all do that, we’ll be ok.” No doubt Janus himself would concur.