Siobhán McSweeney is recording Christmas messages for fans - here's how to get one

Ronan Keating and Jedward are also recording video messages for fans 
Siobhán McSweeney is recording Christmas messages for fans - here's how to get one

Siobhán McSweeney. Photograph Moya Nolan

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 09:41
Nicole Glennon

Cork actress Síobhán McSweeney is recording Christmas messages for fans - and raising money for charity in the process.

The Aherla native, who shot to fame for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls, has joined Cameo (a site that allows users to request personalised video messages for a fee) "for a limited time" ahead of Christmas Day.

The actress, who is also known for her role in the telly adaption of Graham Norton's novel Holding and for presenting The Great Pottery Throw Down, said she gets "so many requests for video messages" so she decided to join the platform for a limited time and raise money for charity in the process.

So far, the actress has raised close to a grand on the platform. 

A number of other Irish celebrities are also using the Cameo platform, which made headlines in October 2021 after British nationalist Nigel Farage used the phrase ‘Up the Ra’ as part of a video message.

Seven other Irish celebrities offering personalised messages on Cameo

Ronan Keating 
Ronan Keating 

  • Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, from €470
  • Derry Girls actress Leah O'Rourke, from €26
  • Jedward, from €141 
  • Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnigan in Harry Potter, from €93
  • Singer Samantha Mumba, from €61 
  • Irish model Celia Holman Lee, from €47
  • Irish drag queen Davina Devine, from €14

Read More

Have Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broken up? What we know so far

More in this section

ITV Autumn Entertainment launch Jeremy Clarkson criticised for 'deeply misogynist' article about Meghan Markle
Travelling to Dublin for Toy Show The Musical? What you need to know as more shows cancelled  Travelling to Dublin for Toy Show The Musical? What you need to know as more shows cancelled 
Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 Charlie Bird shares 'honest' Christmas message: ‘I don’t know how long more I will survive’
<p>The couple, who were in the process of buying a house in Cork, have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images</p>

Have Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broken up? What we know so far

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s