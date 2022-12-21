Siobhán McSweeney is recording Christmas messages for fans - here's how to get one

Cork actress Síobhán McSweeney is recording Christmas messages for fans - and raising money for charity in the process.
The Aherla native, who shot to fame for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls, has joined Cameo (a site that allows users to request personalised video messages for a fee) "for a limited time" ahead of Christmas Day.
The actress, who is also known for her role in the telly adaption of Graham Norton's noveland for presenting , said she gets "so many requests for video messages" so she decided to join the platform for a limited time and raise money for charity in the process.
Hello hello. I get so many requests for video messages that it got me thinking …I’m now on @BookCameo for a limited time for your Christmas messages etc. ALL earnings are going to charity. Every single penny. pic.twitter.com/CY9Yv3fALn— Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) December 20, 2022
So far, the actress has raised close to a grand on the platform.
A number of other Irish celebrities are also using the Cameo platform, which made headlines in October 2021 after British nationalist Nigel Farage used the phrase ‘Up the Ra’ as part of a video message.
- Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, from €470
- Derry Girls actress Leah O'Rourke, from €26
- Jedward, from €141
- Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnigan in , from €93
- Singer Samantha Mumba, from €61
- Irish model Celia Holman Lee, from €47
- Irish drag queen Davina Devine, from €14