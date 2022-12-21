Have Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broken up? What we know so far

Rumours are rife this morning that Irish actor Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have broken up.

American gossip sites JustJared and Jezebel are reporting the two have called off their engagement after the American singer was spotted out on "a date" with musician and comedian Bo Burnham at a show in New York City this week.

According to Jezebel's source, Burnham gave Bridgers his "undivided and doting attention," adding "it felt flirtatious. Like he was trying to impress her".

Just last month, the Normal People actor appeared to confirm his engagement to Bridgers during an interview with the Guardian, but the article has since been amended with a note to say the engagement "has not in fact been confirmed by the couple".

In August, the Irish Examiner reported that the couple were in the process of buying a home in the Schull/Ballydehob area of West Cork.

The pair were rumoured to have confirmed to friends at that time that they were buying "an old farmhouse set amid some of West Cork’s most beautiful scenery".

The couple, who first met online after Mescal shot to fame in the television adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People novel, are yet to address the rumours.

The duo made their relationship public with a red carpet appearance in November 2021, with the Motion Sickness singer regularly sharing cute snaps of Mescal on her Instagram in the past year.