Stars in Your Lives: Why a Scorpio is the most complicated sign - date one at your peril

You’re slumped on the couch, tea in hand. Being six months pregnant, you want to relax and enjoy some trash television. Your husband is out running errands, so you’re alone — bliss!

You flick the channels. What about Too Hot to Handle — appropriate, given your daily flushes? While deciding, your baby-to-be suddenly starts kicking, and before you know it, he’s forcing you from the couch and directing you outside.

“Where are we going?” you ask Junior while waving at your neighbours, making the most of the dog days of summer.

When your bump steers you into an abandoned factory, it’s another dog that grabs your attention: your cheating husband is kissing the postmistress — her years licking stamps clearly standing to her.

When your baby arrives months later, you understand why you were compelled to uncover your former partner’s salacious ways.

“Scorpios are the super sleuths of the Zodiac!” the midwife reveals, placing the crinkly infant into your arms.

My little hero — imagine if you hadn’t warned me about that bastard’s wicked ways!

Days later, you receive a big send-off from the hospital staff — your son has proven a hit with the ladies, another trait for which Scorpios are famed. As you strap him into his baby seat, you notice he’s winking and worry he has strabismus or another eye condition.

Then you realise these winks are being directed at a pretty nurse, leaving you to wonder whether your little detective will ever solve his biggest problem: being a serial womaniser. Like father, like son, it seems.

Actor Ryan Gosling attends the "Drive" premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2011 in Cannes, France.

THE SCORPIO CELEBRITY

Hollywood offers veritable proof of this sign’s impressive deductive skills. When needing information from a cannibal to apprehend a serial killer, Scorpio Jodie Foster got the most silent lamb to talk. And in Ghost, Whoopi Goldberg and pottery pro Demi Moore — two Scorpios — effortlessly solved the mystery of Sam Wheat’s death.

They also enjoy the finer things in life, even if it means pilfering — am I right, Winona Ryder? And don’t think I’ve forgotten about you, Marie Antoinette.

The sign’s reputation for promiscuity undoubtedly has merit. Drake, Puff Daddy and Katy Perry — all famed for kissing girls — were born under this sign. And who other than a Scorpio would sing about ‘that thong thong thong thong thong’?

Some of Tinsletown’s most amorous stars were also born under Scorpio — Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling and make-sure-she’s-under-25 Leonardo DiCaprio. And what about Julia Roberts and Emma Stone? Their breakthrough roles were in Pretty Woman and Easy A — films about being, well, loose.

Not yet convinced about their lascivious ways? Let me ask: has there been a bigger lothario in our lifetime than the recently crowned King Charles? Case closed.

THE SCORPIO BABY

As a water sign, Scorpios are a tsunami of emotion, continuously reacting to their environment. They absorb the world’s highs — and, unfortunately, lows. When not beaming from ear to ear, they’re humming Moonlight Sonata. Your baby’s best friend will be anxiety — but ill-prepared to show ‘weakness’, they’ll suffer in silence.

As such, when decorating the nursery, channel another Scorpio, Claude Monet, by incorporating gentle, impressionistic landscapes — a poppy field or lakes with water lilies. Your sensitive child will spend much time in their room — ensure it’s as welcoming as possible.

In the kitchen, your baby will put the pot in fusspot — constantly demanding perfection. If not satisfied, it’s you who’ll become acquainted with the wooden spoon — ask Scorpio Gordan Ramsey. At bedtime, rather than gentle lullabies, they’ll crave more avant-garde melodies — like those from fellow Scorpio Bjork.

And instead of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, They’ll favour rhymes like The Bell Jar.

Feel free to recite them in bed or bath So long as they’re by another Scorp, Sylvia Plath.

THE SCORPIO COLLEAGUE

Before Donald Trump destroyed the office’s reputation (classic Gemini behaviour), the U.S. presidency was the world’s most-esteemed job. Unsurprisingly, most Commanders-in-Chief have been analytical and resilient Scorpios, including Joe Biden.

They boast an intense need to help the less fortunate — fighting for social equality is in their D.N.A. If your Scorpio colleague loses weight, it’s because they gave their sandwich to a forgetful co-worker. They constantly help the needy, even if it means sacrificing their lunch — or career, like Colin Kaepernick.

Ever cunning, Scorpios use fashion to their advantage, and their clothes align with their current form — or how they want the world to perceive their mood that day. When wanting to be incognito, your colleague will opt for colour palettes like black, navy and wine — plain, not dull.

However, suppose they want to hide in public and pretend all is well; they’ll favour extravagant armour to dazzle everyone in the office, preventing them from peering deep into their bruised soul.

THE SCORPIO LOVER:

While dating this sex-craved sign certainly has benefits, if pursuing a relationship, proceed with caution — and be armed! In real life, the Scorpion sting is painful and, at times, even fatal. Astrology is no different.

For all their positive traits, Scorpios neither forgive nor forget — they’ll even get revenge from beyond the grave. It’s no coincidence that Vlad the Impaler and the writer who immortalised him as Dracula, Bram Stoker, flew into the world during Scorpio season.

Simply put, emotional Scorpio is the Zodiac’s most complicated sign and dating one is akin to Russian Roulette. Although don’t mention gambling in front of them — they collect addictions like Bus Éireann collects passengers.