Gráinne Mullins: 'When people believe in themselves they can achieve amazing things'

I grew up in East Galway. It was amazing growing up in rural Ireland as we had the freedom to explore and play and just be kids. My family always had a huge respect for food and we had our garden and chickens.
Our kitchen is the heart of our house and it is where we all congregate and celebrate our happy and sad moments.
I look up to both male and females in the business – it’s not about inhibiting yourself but embracing and appreciating those who can achieve it.
