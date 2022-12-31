The Great New Year's Quiz: Strain your brain with 100 quixotic questions

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking until you've hit Submit!
1. Christ The Redeemer; 2. Phil, and, Grant; 3. Crescent and star; 4. Sacramento; 5. Swedish; 6. Macbeth; 7. Isle of Man; 8. Please Please Me; 9. River Barrow, River Nore, and River Suir; 10. Little Richard; 11. Dundee United; 12. Mr. Carson; 13. Thunder and lightening; 14. Honey Ryder; 15. Israel; 16. Love, or affection; 17. Sally Ride; 18. The common ostrich; 19. Mercury; 20. Christine Lagarde, of the European Central Bank.
21. Frosty The Snowman; 22. Eight; 23. Roald Dahl; 24. Blue; 25. Arnold Schwarzenegger; 26. Will Ferrell; 27. Tom Hanks; 28. A 50-pence piece; 29. A Christmas Carol; 30. Hugh Grant; 31. Richard Attenborough; 32. Hansel & Gretel; 33. Meet Me in St. Louis; 34. Bill Murray; 35. Green; 36. Sandy Claws; 37. Mistletoe; 38. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn; 39. Gremlins; 40. Judy Garland.
41. Meta Platforms; 42. Vernon and Gladys; 43. Dwight D. Eisenhower; 44. Canada; 45. Illinois; 46. Simply Red; 47. Glasnevin Cemetery; 48. Co. Kilkenny; 49. Mickey Mouse; 50. Jim; 51. Paul Newman; 52. Alexandre Dumas; 53. Cork; 54. Blue; 55. Roy Orbison; 56. A Star is Born; 57. Nicosia; 58. Tuesday; 59. Thriller; 60. Actor, Sam Elliott.
61. August; 62. Germany; 63. Castlebar; 64. Liz Truss; 65. Year of the Tiger; 66. Beijing; 67. Aintree Grand National; 68. Will Smith; 69. Westmeath; 70. Pig; 71. Olivia Rodrigo; 72. Rory McIlroy; 73. Real Madrid; 74. The Philippines; 75. Kazakhstan; 76. Charlie Bird; 77. Declan Hannon; 78. Neighbours; 79. Taylor Swift; 80. Giorgia Meloni.
81. Ivory Coast; 82. Lady Gaga; 83. Armagh; 84. Ha'penny Bridge; 85. Queenstown; 86. Queen; 87. Apollo; 88. Twelve; 89. Tanzania; 90. A murder; 91. Rhode Island; 92. Apples; 93. Paris; 94 'E'; 95. Matt Cardle; 96. Nicholas II; 97. Microsoft; 98. An off-licence; 99. Venezuela; 100. Former US Vice-President, Al Gore.