Travelling to Dublin for Toy Show The Musical? What you need to know as more shows cancelled 

RTÉ has cancelled seven performances of Toy Show the Musical due to illness among the cast and crew.

The broadcaster cancelled yesterday's afternoon show just before it was due to kick off, with the remaining shows on Sunday and Monday also cancelled.

Today, the broadcaster confirmed it has cancelled an additional two shows, the 12.30 show on Wednesday and the 7.30pm show on Thursday.

The musical, which was officially launched on Wednesday last, was set to run until December 31 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.

In a statement, RTÉ said, "while there is a significant degree of resilience in the cast, where roles can be covered by understudies, given illness persists among a cast of predominantly children, it is necessary to make further adjustments to the schedule this week".

"The Toy Show the Musical team is truly sorry for the real inconvenience these changes have caused.

"We have been monitoring and responding to ticket holders on social platforms and are very aware of how disappointed and upset families were that the shows were cancelled, particularly at such short notice".

The broadcaster went on to say that while the team tried "its very best" to make the shows happen, they "ran out of time and options and had to cancel".

"The adjustments we are making to the schedule this week are to minimise the risk of that happening again."

Here's what you need to know.

What shows are cancelled?

Along with yesterday's shows, all three performances today, Monday 19, have been cancelled, with the 12.30 show on Wednesday and the 7.30pm show on Thursday also cancelled.

Can I get a refund? Or attend another show?

RTÉ have said Ticketsolve, their ticketing partner, will today be contacting those affected regarding rescheduling and refund options.

Full refunds will be offered with those who missed shows due to cancellations offered a 25% discount on tickets to attend a show this week or next.