Charlie Bird shares 'honest' Christmas message: ‘I don’t know how long more I will survive’

'Over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for'
Broadcaster Charlie Bird previously shared that he lost his voice and is having difficulty swallowing. Picture: Brian Lawless

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 09:25
Nicole Glennon

Charlie Bird has shared a heartbreaking update ahead with followers ahead of Christmas.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, the former RTÉ broadcaster said Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has started to spread to his limbs, and he doesn't know how long more he will "survive for". 

The veteran journalist, who celebrated his 73rd birthday in September, shared the update alongside a photo of himself and beloved dog Tiger.

“Hi, myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes," he wrote.

"But I need to be honest, over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for."

“But while I can," he said, "I want to extend the hand of friendship." 

The broadcaster, who recently released his memoir, ‘Time and Tide,' has previously shared that he lost his voice and is having difficulty swallowing.

During an interview with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show in October, the broadcaster revealed he had picked out his headstone and had "finally come to terms with" his diagnosis. 

"In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation," he said. "I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me."

"If I am really lucky, I may survive another year."

