Irish Teacher: Will tech make exams obsolete?

The tech world has a very special Christmas gift for us all this year: open access to the new app ChatGPT. Its creators OpenAI have granted us this Christmas wish in order to get mass feedback from the public.

It has taken me a while to try it out, mostly because my initial reaction to the new technology was one of horror. That blasted Musk is at it again, I thought to myself, making everything more convenient, yes, but infinitely less meaningful. To be fair, Musk left the company years ago, but anything he’s involved with tends to make my blood run cold.

Anyway, if you haven’t come across the app yet, it’s impressive. You can type in any writing command and receive a perfectly formulated response. It can be anything from ‘write a kind email to staff requesting they work longer hours’ to ‘write an academic essay on the role of women in Frankenstein’. From the functional to the erudite, ChatGPT has you covered. Capable of producing a Guardian opinion piece two years ago, professors now report that it can produce essays deserving of full marks at university.

For me, this stuff is personal. The American magazine The Atlantic is heralding the death of High school English. Teacher Daniel Herman writes in the publication, “Many teachers have reacted to ChatGPT by imagining how to give writing assignments now—maybe they should be written out by hand or given only in class—but that seems to me short-sighted. The question isn’t ‘How will we get around this?’ but rather ‘Is this still worth doing?’”

Thinking about it now, I wonder if there’s a silver lining around this remote-controlled cloud. For years I have struggled with my subject’s sole focus on essay writing. In Ireland one hundred percent of Leaving Cert Paper 2 depends on a student’s ability to write academic essays in response to texts. Paper one asks for comprehension responses and a pre-prepared creative response, again, very often, an essay.

Will ChatGPT make such exams obsolete? Presumably not.

Technology already offers spelling and grammar checks, but we haven’t done away with teaching either. Students are granted waivers, but teachers still instruct young people of the correct use of a comma and full-stop. The basics will always be covered, if only for the situation in which we are somehow left without our beloved tech. Imagine a hospital losing its internet. Nobody wants to go under the knife to the sound of a surgeon furiously googling how to perform the operation.

That said, if this new technology dominates the writing world, designers of the English curriculum will inevitably need to dig deeper than the almighty essay when it comes to assessment. Students will have to be stretched differently, assessed more for their creativity, their spontaneity, their human reaction through a choice of genre and assessment. More writing will have to happen in class than at home. That’s also inevitable. Might homework come under much-needed scrutiny?

Honestly, I’ve wanted these changes for a long, long time. In my Leaving Cert lessons, I explore poetry, plays, films, and novels, knowing that my students will only get to reflect their knowledge and engagement in the essay form. And I’ve never been a fan of homework.

I imagine all sorts of possibilities. We could have oral exams. We might ask students to produce podcasts. We might ask them to write poems in response to or in the style of poets. They might write their own drama scripts. Other members of the class might write drama reviews in response. We could do so much more with the subject if we were to break free from the chains of the gilded essay. Teachers would assess this work, a huge stumbling block here in Ireland but one we must ultimately scale together.

As for column writing, I don’t know. A columnist shares an opinion, sometimes an unpopular one. The ChatGPT app seems limited in this respect. I also think us humans naturally long for human connection. The fact that this article was written by a woman with a beating heart and a fear of escalators matters. At least I like to think it does. And surely trolling a bot would prove less satisfying?

The Atlantic journalist Ian Bogost says “the ability to connect with others through conversation is a fundamental aspect of being human, and outsourcing that to a machine could have detrimental side effects on our society”.

He later reveals it was written by the app. Gosh, darn it! The vicissitudes!

Well, rest assured this article wasn’t. And this columnist would like to wish you all a very peaceful, happy, and healthy Christmas.