“You can shop sustainably on any budget this Christmas” 

Amid the hustle and bustle of Galway’s vibrant city centre, the customers heading to and from The Filling Station have always been easy to spot.

The shop is known for its unique, eco-friendly signature touch — absolutely everything sold there, from coffee roasts to shower gels and anything in between, comes packaging-free. Instead, customers bring their own reusable containers to fill up with produce each time they visit.

While the vast assortment of tote bags and boxes they carry is usually enough to mark these customers apart, at this time of year they can be seen leaving the store with something extra special.

“For Christmas shoppers this year, we have the old-fashioned, recycled brown paper complete with twine for their gift wrapping,” says owner John Tedders. “It’s a touch of tradition that people like, and there’s a nice simplicity to it.”

Tradition is something that John regularly draws inspiration from. In fact, his own family tradition is what gave him the idea of setting up The Filling Station. “When I was growing up, my family had a small corner shop and at that time, going back 40 odd years, everything came in massive paper bags — teas and coffees and everything. Even biscuits were all sold loose.

“This is what I had grown up with, it’s what I had always known, so as the years went on and plastic took over, it never sat right with me. With the Filling Station, we’re going back to those old ways — everything gets delivered to me now in 25kg bags, and I put them into a refillable container where customers can take home as much or as little as they’d like.”

It’s ironic that a shop so inspired by the old days of Ireland is now seen as an almost radically modern idea. Many people initially believed that John’s Filling Station could only ever work in a place like Galway, thanks to the heavy presence of university students — the implication being that sustainability was something that only young groups on campus cared about, or that it was reserved for hippies and tree huggers. Thankfully, John has witnessed sustainable shopping practices become much more mainstream in recent years.

Customers can fill their own containers with as much or as little as they like at the Filling Station, cutting down on both packaging and food waste.

“We have customers from all walks of life come in to us regularly. I think food waste and excessive packaging is something that everybody cares about these days, but many people have false ideas about what they can do to fix it.

“I suppose it’s about convenience for a lot of people, they’d worry about that even more than the cost of it. People take for granted that they can just go into any of the bigger supermarkets and grab products off the shelves pre-packaged, fill your trolley with a full shop in one go.

“I think people want to support shops like ours though. Some people are more concerned about quality assurance — they like buying organic, they want to know where it’s come from and that it’s fairtrade. Others are just sick of single-use plastics and want to cut back on their own waste. Everyone has their own reasons to do their bit.”

Those reasons are greater than ever at this time of year, where a trip to The Filling Station not only involves helping the planet, but helping yourself to some lovely Christmas treats too.

“We have some fantastic decorations made from recycled materials,” John shares. “We have baubles made from recycled glass, ornaments made from recycled timber, it’s all sustainable. We also have Christmas crackers that you can fill with your own mini surprises that will fall out on Christmas day.

“We have some lovely gift sets too — our beauty sets contain shampoo and conditioner bars, or bar soaps, while our shaving kits have bamboo razors and reusable face cloths. We’ve teamed up with staff from a local blinds and curtains store here in Galway, who use the tail ends of their fabric to make the small gift bags for us. That fabric would only get thrown away otherwise, so it’s lovely that we can get such a nice, festive use out of it.”

While all these Christmas offers have seen increased footfall in the shop in recent months, John says the need to support Irish businesses like theirs is stronger than ever this year.

“We’ve gone through so much in the last couple of years, like everyone else, from Brexit to Covid-19. We’re still here, and things are picking up now with the Christmas shopping rush, but we’d like to still be here next Christmas, and many more after that. I’d love the same thing for all the other shopkeepers around us in Galway city. For that to happen, it’s so important to shop local. You’re guaranteed great chats and a better deal while you’re at it, too!”