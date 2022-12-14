Bernard O'Shea: Are you artistic, adorable and great craic? You must be the youngest child

I took a look at the website parents.com and read Kevin Leman, PhD, a psychologist who has studied birth order since 1967 and author of The Birth Order Book: Why You Are the Way You Are. Psychologists like Dr Leman believe the secret to sibling personality differences lies in birth order and how parents treat their children differently based on whether they are the oldest, middle, youngest, or an only child.
Psychology may answer all of life’s mental and behavioural matters, but I have done my own research.
I’ve thought about my own friends and family members and brought them into what can only be described as a narrow-minded study but possibly a truthful analysis of the pecking order of life.
However, wherever you fall in the pecking order of life, it’s important to remember something my Mum always says: “I have no favourites; I love all the exact same.”
But if push came to shove … all I’m saying is that I might be 43, but I’m still the baby of the family.