Wedding of the Week: Two big winners as Julie and Ian first meet at the races

A rainshower meant Julie O'Sullivan and Ian Wheeler’s romance got off to a flying start a Royal Ascot.

Julie, from Gleesk, Kells, and Ian, from Knockainey, County Limerick, first laid eyes on one another on June 20, 2015.

As the heavens opened, Ian spotted Julie running for cover and held an umbrella aloft for her.

“We were both winners that day,” he says.

They got engaged at the Rock of Gibraltar, on June 24, 2021, and then it was back to Julie’s native Kerry for their big day the following year.

The couple exchanged vows in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney on September 17, 2022, in a Mass officiated by Fr John Aherne.

Julie O’Sullivan with the bride's family, Timothy, Caroline, Danny Tim, Julie, Sheila, Daniel and Patsy Tim O'Sullivan

Raising a toast to the newlyweds’ future happiness at the reception, in The Dromhall Hotel, were Julie’s parents, Sheila and Danny Tim O’Sullivan; and Ian's mother and father, Antoinette and Joe Wheeler.

Julie’s sister Caroline O’Sullivan was by her side as her matron of honour, while her bridesmaids were Eileen Tuohy, Fiona Smith, and Marie Griffin.

Ian’s brother, Joe Wheeler, was his best man while Keith Wheeler, Kevin Moloney, and Mal Hayes took on the role of groomsmen.

Their pageboys were Julie’s nephews, Charlie, Daniel, and Jay O'Sullivan; and Ian's niece Allie Wheeler was the flower girl.

Julie O’Sullivan and Ian Wheeler with their wedding party

Breda Daly of Lovestory Photography, led the photoshoot, which included Ross Castle in Killarney National Park.

“We were blessed that the sun shone brightly for our special day,” adds the bride.

“The wonderfully talented Jack Patrick Healy played the music at the cathedral.

It was great seeing all our close family and friends from Kerry, Limerick, and London coming together to celebrate with us.” Noel McAuliffe performed at the reception and the wedding band was Truly Diverse.

“Our surprise guest performance after the dessert was accordionist Liam O'Connor and his family accompanied by Irish dancers which kicked off the evening,” says Julie.

The couple with the groom's family: Keith and Antoinette Wheeler, Ian Wheeler, Julie O'Sullivan, Joe Senior, Dawn and Joe Wheeler

“We continued our wedding celebrations the day after at the K-Town Bar in Killarney which was also a fantastic night of music and dancing.

“Our weekend was full of fun, laughter and everlasting memories and we are blessed to have such wonderful family and friends.”

The bride looked elegant in a Rosa Clara, London gown, while Ian and his party were dapper in suits by Moran’s Menswear, Thurles, County Tipperary.

The videography was by LM Weddings and To Have and To Hold, Cork, created the floral arrangements.

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds enjoyed a Caribbean cruise.

Julie, a nurse, and Ian, a civil engineer, live in London.

Julie O’Sullivan and Ian Wheeler

