Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate daughter's Christening with godmother Pippa O'Connor

Pippa O'Connor Ormond with goddaughter Blake Picture: Pippa O'Connor Ormond / @pipsy_pie

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 14:30
Nicole Glennon

Pippa O'Connor Ormond stepped out in style on Saturday as she helped christen Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian's daughter, Blake.

The influencer, former model and businesswoman was chosen as the baby's godmother, alongside PR professional Simon Jones.

The former Big Brother winner and Dancing with the Stars judge shared a number of snaps with followers from their daughter's special day in St Brigid's Church, in Straffan, County Kildare.

Dressed in a stunning red velvet suit jacket, Dowling was all smiles next to husband, Gourounlian, who wore an embellished baby pink suit jacket.

"Today our beautiful daughter Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian was Christened," Dowling shared on Instagram.

"Doing it on my mum's birthday just makes it so SPECIAL. December 10th ALWAYS." 

The Big Brother star's mum, Rosie Dowling, sadly passed away in 2018 at just 61 from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Gourounlian's own mother, Tati, sang Ava Maria at the Christening.

The DWTS judge said his mother was "very nervous" because it had been more than 50 years since she last sang in front of other people. 

"The last time she sang was at the opera house In Yerevan, Armenia, where she performed for seven years. Needless to say, she made us cry, and was so emotional."

Brian's younger sister Aoife, who acted as a surrogate for the couple, was also in attendance on Saturday.

After the Christening, in a touching post in her honour, Dowling wrote "none of this would have been possible without you."

"Yesterday was as much your day of celebrating as it was for us. There’s not a day that goes by that [Arthur Gourounlian] & I aren’t grateful for everything you have done. 

"All the sacrifices you made to ensure we stood the best chance at becoming parents. 

"Your relationship with Blake is so unique. Nothing has fazed you from the time you got pregnant till September 1st when Blake arrived."

Dowling said his sister has shown "such courage" especially on days when they receive "vile messages". 

"Sadly they are many of them," he added. 

Dowling has previously spoken out about the homophobic abuse he has received since he announced he was expecting a child via surrogacy with partner Arthur Gourounlian.

The couple's journey to parenthood is soon to be broadcast as part of an upcoming documentary for RTÉ. 

