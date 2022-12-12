Julian Benson signs Dermot Bannon up to renovate house for families of Cystic Fibrosis patients at star-studded ball

The Dancing with the Stars personality was diagnosed with CF when he was two years old
Julian Benson signs Dermot Bannon up to renovate house for families of Cystic Fibrosis patients at star-studded ball

Lorraine Keane, Julian Benson, Dermot Bannon and Elaine Crowley pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel. Pictures: Brian McEvoy

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 10:44
Maeve Lee and Nicole Glennon

Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson has teamed up with architect Dermot Bannon to refurbish a house for families of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) patients in need of a home away from home during long hospital stays.

The plans were announced during Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball which returned for its third edition on Saturday night with a star-studded guest list.

Julian Benson and Dermot Bannon at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel
Julian Benson and Dermot Bannon at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel

The ball aims to raise funds for Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which the Dancing with the Stars personality set up in 2018.

Benson was diagnosed with CF when he was two years old and has been working to raise awareness about the condition and knows firsthand the challenges of those suffering with CF, including hospital stays and the difficulties for friends and family visiting. 

Judge Julian Benson during the live show of Dancing with the stars
Judge Julian Benson during the live show of Dancing with the stars

When diagnosed, Benson was given a life expectancy of just 13 years of age. Since 2018, he has been raising funds for the purchase of a house that families of CF patients can call a home away from home during lengthy hospital stays.

A star-studded ball 

The ball on Saturday night was attended by a host of well-known Irish faces including Claudine Keane, Clementine Macniece, Michaela Andrews, Dermot Bannon, Rosie Davison and Roz Lipsett.

Claudine Keane and her mother Joan Palmer
Claudine Keane and her mother Joan Palmer

Virgin Media star Elaine Crowley was also there on the night to show her support.

Elaine Crowley at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 
Elaine Crowley at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 

As was RTÉ Today show and Dancing with the Stars reporter, James Patrice.

James Patrice at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 
James Patrice at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 

Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer Laura Nolan was also in attendance and performed as part of The Blonde Bombshell cast on the night.

Pro dancer Laura Nolan who performed as part of The Blonde Bombshell cast 
Pro dancer Laura Nolan who performed as part of The Blonde Bombshell cast 

Fellow DWTS pro-dancer Karen Byrne and her partner country singer Jake Carter also showed up in style on the night.

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball
Jake Carter and Karen Byrne at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball

As was Eurovision star and upcoming DWTS contestant Brooke Scullion.

Brooke Scullion at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 
Brooke Scullion at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball 

The event was hosted by Lorraine Keane with Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy acting as auctioneer.

Lorraine Keane hosted the event
Lorraine Keane hosted the event

Current and former Miss Ireland's Ivanna McMahon and Pamela Uba were also on hand to model some couture items from Claire Garvey and Paul Costello during an auction on the night to raise funds for the foundation.

Ivanna McMahon, Sean Montague, Pamela Uba, and Brendan Scully
Ivanna McMahon, Sean Montague, Pamela Uba, and Brendan Scully

Other items auctioned off on the night included VIP tickets to next year's sold-out Electric Picnic, a VIP experience at the 5 star Mount Juliet Estate with transport via private helicopter and a signed Lionel Messi jersey which went for €4,250. 

The 400 guests were treated to a number of performances including Extreme Rhythm Drummers, The Blonde Bombshell cast and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance who flew in for their only corporate event in Ireland this year.

Read More

How turning the heat down or off could pose a grave threat to your health this winter

More in this section

Christmas gifts during self-isolation period The last dates to post Christmas cards to friends and family in the UK, the US and more
British Summer Time Celine Dion reveals rare syndrome diagnosis as she reschedules Irish tour dates
The Christmas 'cardinal sin': James Patrice shares Malahide Woman's top gifting tips The Christmas 'cardinal sin': James Patrice shares Malahide Woman's top gifting tips
Cystic FibrosisJUlian Benson's Winter Wonderland Gala BallPerson: Julian BensonPerson: Dermot BannonPerson: Lorraine KeanePerson: ivanna mcmahonPerson: Pamela UbaPerson: brooke scullionPerson: Jake CarterPerson: Karen ByrnePerson: Laura NolanPerson: James PatricePerson: Elaine CrowleyPerson: Claudine KeanePerson: joan palmerEvent: dancing with the starsOrganisation: Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
<p>This is the quartet of key planning we came up with for 2023. </p>

Getting married in 2023? These experts have shared their key wedding planning forecasts 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s