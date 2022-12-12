Santa Claus: The man, the myth, the legend, through the years

- Father Christmas once wore green. In Russia he often wears blue. The German Christmas Museum claims he only switched to a red coat after Coca-Cola started cloaking him in its company colours in the 1930s.
- Santa has the fastest vehicle ever. To reach the world’s 2.1 billion children, he must make 842 million stops on Christmas Eve. Allowing for different time zones, his magic sleigh must travel at an average 1,800 miles per second.
- Rudolph was not one of the original reindeer. When fog threatened deliveries one Christmas, Santa spotted his bright red nose glowing in the gloom and asked him to join the other eight in the team to lightthe way.
- The US government gave Santa a helping hand in 1927 by issuing him a pilot’s licence, air maps and a promise to keep runway lights on. So, if there’s insufficient snow for his sleigh, he can still deliver presents on time by plane.
- One theory goes that St Nicholas, who inspired Father Christmas, may be buried in Ireland. A gravestone in Newtown Jerpoint graveyard near Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, features St. Nicholas with the heads of two crusader knights who supposedly brought his remains from Italy.
- After many years as a bachelor, Santa married. His wife stitches his clothes, cares for his reindeer, and joins the elves preparing toys. In 2013, the Canadian government presented Mr and Mrs Claus with passports. Santa keeps his in a pocket in his belt, safe from snow and soot.