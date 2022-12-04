'Bring it on': Dr Marie Cassidy confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

Former state pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, will be the fifth celebrity contestant to strut their stuff on the Dancing with the Stars dancefloor.

Dr Cassidy was the first female state pathologist in Ireland and held the role from 2004 to 2018 working on many high-profile cases during her tenure.

She is also a professor of Forensic Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Trinity College.

Dr Cassidy will join Ireland’s best-known drag artist, Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), Eurovision star Brooke Scullion, All-Ireland winning former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan, and businesswoman and influencer Suzanne Jackson (aka SoSueMe) who have already been announced as contestants.

Ryan Tubridy interviewed the first four stars on Friday night's Late Late Show ahead of the new series which Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ One will present.

"I haven’t stopped smiling since I was asked to be part of Dancing with the Stars," Dr Cassidy said.

"Who would have thought! It’s going to be a challenge as I’m not used to just having fun.

"But bring it on, the more sequins the better. Just got to learn to dance! Over to you, partner."

Dr Marie Cassidy is the fourth celebrity who will take to the Dancing with the Stars dancefloor on RTÉ One in January. Picture: Barry McCall, RTÉ

Born in Glasgow, her parents were from Donegal. She lives in London now and is married with two children. In recent years, Marie took up ballet, a hobby she had as a child.

Since her retirement in 2018, she has authored documentaries on RTÉ including Dr Cassidy’s Casebook and Cold Case Collins. She has also written a book about her career, Beyond The Tape.

The next contestant will be confirmed on Monday morning on Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM.