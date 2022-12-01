Ireland's most watched YouTube videos this year... pranks, fainting, and that slap

YouTube has revealed its 2022 end-of-year lists — and they're dominated by current affairs and YouTube creators — and drama.

Some of the year’s biggest news stories feature on the list alongside videos from YouTube’s most popular content creators.

Topping the list is a celebrity scandal that was the talk of not just Tinsel Town but the whole world: the now infamous Oscars moment where Best Actor nominee, Will Smith, slapped presenter, Chris Rock, for making a joke about his wife's appearance during the ceremony.

The Guardian’s video of the incident titled 'Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb' was the most watched video on YouTube in Ireland in 2022.

The return of in-person events this year is apparent as the second entry in the list is another event that got the world talking and turning to rewatch on YouTube, this year’s SuperBowl halftime show. The performance featured iconic Hip-Hop hits from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The Sidemen are some of YouTube’s most popular creators and in the third most watched video of the year they took on a group of their YouTube counterparts for a charity football match that raised money for four charities over 90 minutes of football. The match was live-streamed on YouTube and drew 2.6 million concurrent viewers to SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 [OFFICIAL STREAM].

YouTube Minecraft star Technoblade passed away earlier this year and in the fifth most watched video of the year his father reads his final message in a video titled ‘so long nerds’.

The eyes of the world were on Britain in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth and many were surprised by the protocols for Royal Guards as they held vigil.

The sixth most watched video on YouTube explains the protocols British Military Guards must follow when they faint in 'British Military Guards Must Follow Proper Fainting Protocol'.

Closing out the top 10 most watched YouTube videos list this year is 'hi, I’m Dream'. The video revealed the face of anonymous gamer Dream who has streamed for years from behind a cartoon-smiley mask.

Meanwhile, topping the Top 10 Music Videos List is Harry Styles’ As It Was. The chart-topping song was the first single released from his Harry’s House album.

Irish dance music duo, Belters Only, have two videos featured in the top 10 music videos list, 'Belters Only Feat Jazzy - Make Me Feel Good' and 'Belters Only & Jazzy - Don't Stop Just Yet').

The big hit of the summer 'About Damn Time' from Lizzo also featured on the list in seventh position.

Top 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos in Ireland 2022 (excluding major label music videos)

Top 10 Most Watched Music Videos in Ireland 2022

