Tech the pain out of Christmas shopping with these 10 gift ideas for technology lovers

“The best technology gifts end up being those ones you didn’t really know you actually needed,” says tech expert Colin Baker.

“Tech that makes life just slightly better and ideally for a reasonable length of time too — gadgets are not just for Christmas!".

Colin recommends the Prevo power bank, the Ksix urban 3 smartwatch and the FX Factory True Wireless Air Pods.

Five gifts under €30

JLAB Go Retro Bluetooth headphones

JLAB Go Retro Bluetooth headphones: Take a trip down memory lane with these Bluetooth headphones that resemble the 1979 Walkman.

€19.95, Harvey Norman

TILE Slim tracker

TILE Slim tracker: Never lose your keys again or find them quickly when you’re in a hurry out the door with this handy gadget.

€29.99, Currys

Prevo complete power bank

Prevo complete power bank: This portable power pack is that bit handier — all cables are permanently built into it. So no more wondering where your charge cable is and it will charge any brand or type of phone or device.

The Gear4 Ring Snap 360

The Gear4 Ring Snap 360: This makes it easier than ever to hold your phone and also functions as a kickstand.

€24.99 from PAIR mobile stores in Cork, Dublin and Limerick or pairmobile.ie

FX Factory True Wireless Air Pods

FX Factory True Wireless Air Pods: The wannabe Airpods that are bizarrely similar to the real thing — except for the price tag!

Five gifts over €30

Ksix urban 3 smartwatch

Ksix urban 3 smartwatch: For all the designs of smartwatch out there, it’s hard to beat the Apple Watch. Unless you can get one that looks identical and has all the same health tracking features for 69 bills.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: With a long-lasting 36 hours of battery life, these headphones also have a Rapid Charge feature that gives you an extra three hours of listening time after a 10-minute charge.

€119 from Vodafone

Govee RGBIC WiFi-Bluetooth LED Light Strip 5M (Multi-Coloured)

Govee RGBIC WiFi-Bluetooth LED Light Strip 5M (Multi-Coloured): Get Christmas party ready with these colourful lights that have a variety of different features including a built-in mic which means your lights can pick up the beat of your favourite song.

€49 from Vodafone

Lumie Sunrise Alarm

Lumie Sunrise Alarm: Bring some brightness into dull winter mornings and wake up gently with this alarm that mimics sunrise 30 minutes before you are due to get up.

The Mophie 4-in-1 Charging Mat

The Mophie 4-in-1 Charging Mat: This sleek mat wirelessly charges up to five devices at once and is soon to be your new favourite desk accessory.