Tech the pain out of Christmas shopping with these 10 gift ideas for technology lovers

“The best technology gifts end up being those ones you didn’t really know you actually needed,” says tech expert Colin Baker.
“Tech that makes life just slightly better and ideally for a reasonable length of time too — gadgets are not just for Christmas!".
Colin recommends the Prevo power bank, the Ksix urban 3 smartwatch and the FX Factory True Wireless Air Pods.
Take a trip down memory lane with these Bluetooth headphones that resemble the 1979 Walkman.
- €19.95, Harvey Norman
Never lose your keys again or find them quickly when you’re in a hurry out the door with this handy gadget.
- €29.99, Currys
This portable power pack is that bit handier — all cables are permanently built into it. So no more wondering where your charge cable is and it will charge any brand or type of phone or device.
- €29, backfromthefuture.ie
This makes it easier than ever to hold your phone and also functions as a kickstand.
- €24.99 from PAIR mobile stores in Cork, Dublin and Limerick or pairmobile.ie
FX Factory True Wireless Air Pods: The wannabe Airpods that are bizarrely similar to the real thing — except for the price tag!
- €29, backfromthefuture.ie
For all the designs of smartwatch out there, it’s hard to beat the Apple Watch. Unless you can get one that looks identical and has all the same health tracking features for 69 bills.
- €69, backfromthefuture.ie
With a long-lasting 36 hours of battery life, these headphones also have a Rapid Charge feature that gives you an extra three hours of listening time after a 10-minute charge.
- €119 from Vodafone
Get Christmas party ready with these colourful lights that have a variety of different features including a built-in mic which means your lights can pick up the beat of your favourite song.
- €49 from Vodafone
Lumie Sunrise Alarm: Bring some brightness into dull winter mornings and wake up gently with this alarm that mimics sunrise 30 minutes before you are due to get up.
- €49.99 from Lumie.com
This sleek mat wirelessly charges up to five devices at once and is soon to be your new favourite desk accessory.
- €160 from PAIR mobile stores in Cork, Dublin and Limerick or pairmobile.ie