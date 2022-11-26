Green Christmas: 25 tips for a sustainable holiday season

The Christmas countdown has begun, with some research suggesting almost one in four of us has already started their gift-buying.

And with two Covid-restricted Christmases behind us, the same research finds one-third of people are planning more family gatherings – which means more food and more festive decorating.

Yet, according to MyWaste.ie, the annual Christmas splurge sees us produce 25-30% more waste than we normally do, which costs us – financially for one thing. Central Bank data from December 2021 found total card spending increased by €143m compared to November 2021 – and spending was eight percent higher than a year earlier.

But our Christmas extravagance also costs the environment, especially if we’re not green-proofing our to-do list. By making sustainable, green choices in all our decision-making this festive season, we’re extending the goodwill to the natural world that’s home to us all.

And by checking that to-do list twice for eco-options, we’ll make a real difference, not just for this Christmas but for future generations.

Here are 25 steps to a greener Christmas 2022.

Christmas Trees:

1 “There’s a very clear hierarchy of sustainability for Christmas trees,” says Jiminy Eco Toys founder and sustainability activist Sharon Keilthy.

In descending order, her sustainability ranking for Christmas trees is:

Whatever you already have (most sustainable): real tree, fake tree, decorated branch.

Real tree in the ground.

Locally-grown real tree in a pot – rented and returned, or kept in your garden the rest of the year.

Locally-grown real tree, cut – and disposed of properly (contact local authority for details of drop-off points).

Pre-loved artificial tree.

2 On buying a new artificial tree, Keilthy says: Don’t! “Fossil fuels are the problem. Plastic is made from petroleum, and manufacturing in China is 50% coal-powered. Plastic products made in China, then shipped 22,000km to us have a huge carbon footprint.

“Meanwhile we all know real trees absorb CO2 and release oxygen.”

3 Green Guru Michael Kelly of GIY suggests a potted tree for indoors – and a ‘Nature Restoration’ activity with family post-Christmas as you plant it outside again. “Or place it outside in a large pot and decorate for the birds with seed balls, peanut butter and seed trays. A fun activity for kids – and an important food source for birds during cold winter days.”

4 Last year, Cork company Christmastree.ie did a trial run of renting living Christmas trees in pots. You rent over the festive period and return the tree to the company in January where it’s brought back to the farm, to be cared for all year round. It proved very popular, says owner Colm Crowley, adding that the trees did very well during the year. You can rent the same Christmas tree next year after it’ll have spent the year absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

Christmastree.ie delivers and collects in Cork City/surrounding suburbs – anyone outside the area can still rent but must call to collect and to return tree in January.

The shop at Mini Storage Mahon Industrial Park opens from November 19; it’s taking pre-orders on https://christmastree.ie/.

Decorations:

5 Don’t go for new. Go for nostalgia. Christmas is all about tradition and memories. Enjoy pulling down from the attic decorations that remind you of the person who gave you the item, or ones made by the kids when they were small.

Or if you want a spot of newness, ask a relative to gift you a Christmas decoration they no longer need, or do a fun swap of three decorations each with a friend.

6 Make your own. Use actual plants – pine cones, holly, fruit, nuts – instead of fake holly/branches, recommends Lyndsey O’Connell of environmental charity VOICE. “Using real plants means they can be composted after the holiday,” observes O’Connell, who finds making paper chains or real gingerbread men decorates your home just as festively as store-bought.

Melanie O’Driscoll, founder of Green Step Community, loves orange and salt dough decorations.

“They’re a fun Christmas activity for adults and children” - find out how to make here.

7 If you really must buy, purchase just one high-quality decoration in recyclable and/or renewable material like metal/wood/glass/wool. Consider:

8 For Christmas lighting, Electric Ireland says LED lights provide 85% more energy-efficiency. Nor do they overheat. Investing in a timer ensures lights can be off when you’re sleeping/not home.

Wrapping Paper:

9 On your Christmas shun list should be plastic-coated wrapping paper and glitter. “Wrapping paper isn't necessarily bad – if it's just printed paper or made from plants and recyclable. Even better if made from already-recycled materials,” says Keilthy. “It's the shiny, metallic papers that are troublesome. They're just plastic, or plastic-coated paper – much harder to recycle.”

10 Use eco-friendly wrapping materials. “Why not use newspaper to wrap gifts?” suggests O’Connell. “Tied with brown string can have a real vintage look that’s very on-trend and fully recyclable.” Or buy brown paper, again fully recyclable, advises GIY’s Michael Kelly.

Another option is re-usable cloth gift-wrapping, suggests Pádraig Power of Refurbed.

“Cut up old Christmas pyjamas and use as wrapping – re-use next year.” Check Pinterest for ideas. And if you want to buy, try:

Gifting:

11 With 50% of gifts received at Christmas considered useless, Gary Tyrrell of An Taisce urges not clogging up loved ones’ lives with more stuff. “Spending time with them is one of the best presents you can give. It’s more memorable and usually creates lower level of emissions.” He suggests meeting outdoors for a walk in a local scenic spot, followed by a hot drink/lunch somewhere snug. “You’ll feel great afterwards – and it’ll help walk off the seasonal excess!” In similar vein, O’Connell suggests gifting an experience like a concert, spa day or music lesson. “A great way to give a personal gift that creates no waste.”

12 Melanie O’Driscoll recommends talking ahead with family about alternative Christmas giving. “Chat about why you don't want lots of presents, why you'd prefer to share an experience with them. Ask what they value most about Christmas-time. Visit an exhibition/theatre, go ice skating or hiking. Have a family sing-song. Create a comedy skit with siblings. You'll get to share quality time with those you love.” And if you still want the magic of the gift-exchange experience, discuss doing Kris Kindle – great for reducing amount of presents you buy, says Tyrrell.

13 Shop from the circular economy, says Pádraig Power. “Buy pre-used, so you’re not using any extra resources.” Whether it’s a phone/laptop/electrical appliance for your partner, or a gaming console for your child, Refurbed.ie has devices “fixed up as good as new”. Power says they’re 100% sustainable and – with cost-of-living on everyone’s mind – they’re 40% cheaper than new. “There’s a 30-day trial period and a 12-month warranty.”

14 Another way of thinking sustainably, says Power, is to head for The Earthy Marketplace, an Irish sustainable marketplace that started in the last year. “It has loads of brands that are certifiably sustainable.”

15 High-quality consumables make great gifts. Homemade is even better. “Homemade gifts aren’t only thoughtful – they’re a more unusual, unique present,” says Kelly. The GIY Know-It-Allmanac has recipes for Rocket Pesto, homemade ketchup or Beetroot Chocolate Brownies. “So simple even kids can make them,” says Kelly.

16 Think globally when gifting. Lisa Fingleton, artist and author of The Local Food Project, recommends gifting loved ones “ethical food hampers, seeds and gardening tools”. O’Connell suggests giving a donation to charity in someone’s name.

Toys:

17 As children get older, gifting an experience instead of material things makes them happier, according to 2020 research from University of Illinois. “Our goal in getting a child a gift isn’t the gift – it’s joy!” says Keilthy, who tries to think about what brings a particular child joy. “Is there an experience they'd love? Not necessarily an expensive voucher – it could be a trip on the DART and ice-cream in Bray.”

And when buying for a child, Keilthy asks: “Could we all chip-in to get one better toy they'd enjoy more/longer? Could we ask their parents for suggestions, to ensure our gift's a hit, not a 100%-waste miss? Could we get the gift pre-loved from a family attic or on Adverts/Facebook/Freecycle?”

And for ‘sustainable new’ toys – made from plants/recycled materials, and/or made locally in Europe, visit jiminy.ie.

Other eco-friendly companies offering sustainable toy options include:

18 If clearing out old electronic toys ahead of Santa’s arrival, use free e-waste take-back for disposal. Last year WEEE Ireland reported more than seven million electronic toys were sold in Ireland over the previous three years – a third of them in November and December.

And between 2019 and late 2021, less than 10% of electronic toys were diverted from landfill. Materials used to manufacture these can be re-used. WEEE Ireland has an interactive map to help find nearest participating retailers/local recycling centres.

Food:

19 Think global and act local, says Lisa Fingleton. She sums up the philosophy in LOAF – Local, Organic, Animal-Friendly, Fairtrade. “Buying local food – if you can – directly supports growers in your community.” Buying organic, if you can afford it, supports chemical-free food production, says Fingleton, who advises meat-eaters to purchase turkeys from someone who gives their birds the best possible life before they become food. Buying Fairtrade (coffee, tea, bananas, chocolate) “enhances the lives of others globally”.

20 Ditch tradition and go veggie, suggests Michael Kelly of GIY. “It’s possible to enjoy the most delicious veggie Christmas dinner with nut loaves, veggie cottage pies and delicious in-season tasty veg.” Local and seasonal vegetables mean fewer food miles and artificial ripening methods, says Kelly. “Potatoes, parsnips, carrots and sprouts are all grown in Ireland and available in December.”

21 Remember there’s no such thing as cheap food. “Supermarkets often use veg as loss-leaders to get us into stores at Christmas, bad news for Irish veg growers – the price tends to be permanently lowered and they’re put out of business,” says Kelly. “Be prepared to pay a fair price for your turkey, ham and Christmas veg.” And if buying instant gravy, choose recyclable glass jar, says Kelly. “Basically, avoid plastic packaging.”

22 Buy less. “Every year Irish households dump tons of food waste – we never need as much as we think so don't fill that trolley,” says Kelly. “Most people buy a bird that’s too big – re-consider how much you actually need.” And if there are leftovers, get creative with them. “A turkey carcass makes great stock for soups and you can compost vegetable peel.” Check out:

23 Pádraig Power of Refurbed recommends The Too Good to Go food-saving app. Based on the premise that fresh food goes to waste every day because it hasn’t sold in time – e.g. at cafes, restaurants – the app lets customers buy and collect ‘surprise bags’ of this food directly from businesses at reduced price. “You can get it for one-third the price – a big saving. Something to think about if you’re family/friends coming over in the days after Christmas,” says Power.

Parties:

24 Avoid anything single-use, advises Power. “Get what you can wash, and re-use.” This means proper crockery, glassware and cutlery instead of disposables. And it extends to Christmas crackers. You’ll get re-usable at:

Power also urges against buying unnecessary new clothes just because it’s Christmas. Re-use what you have – and use recent Covid-quietened Christmases to your advantage! “Nobody’s going to remember your Christmas dress/shirt from four years ago,” says Power. Same goes for Christmas jumpers.

Listen to the Season:

25 It’s easy to get caught up in the fast pace of shopping/work deadlines/visiting people, but winter is a time to slow down, rest and regenerate, says Melanie O’Driscoll.

“Listening to the embodied messages of winter and taking time to rest is essential for self-sustainability. It ultimately allow us have a slower, greener Christmas.”