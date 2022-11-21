Westlife’s Nicky Byrne has ‘little accident’ while on stage in Glasgow

Westlife member Nicky Byrne took a bit of a tumble while on stage in Scotland over the weekend in what the singer described as a “crazy moment which could have been a lot worse”.

While taking their Wild Dreams Tour to the UK, Westlife performed in Glasgow on Saturday night but while leaving the stage, Byrne was seen stumbling and falling off the back of the stage.

In a post to Instagram, the Dubliner told his 401k followers that he had a “little accident” when he didn’t realise that the mechanical stairs had opened behind him, causing him to fall.

“A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok,” he said, adding the rather humorous hashtag, #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings.

The 44-year-old later shared an update after he was checked by medics, posting an image of a large bruise on the side of his body.

Nicky Byrne shared an update following his fall. Picture: @nickybyrneinsta

Thankfully, all was ok and the singer returned to join his bandmates on stage again in Scotland on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine was forced to postpone a UK show after she broke her foot.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” she told fans in a post.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

Florence and the Machine have had to postpone their UK tour dates. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The 36-year-old apologized as she urged fans to hold onto their tickets, reassuring them that she would do her best to reschedule the dates for next year.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining,” she said.