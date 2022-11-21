Black Friday bargains: 100 special offers from Irish brands that will save you money

It's that time of year again — Black Friday takes place this Friday, November 25.

And, according to a survey from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) more than one in three Irish consumers are planning a purchase in the sales this year.

On average, respondents to the survey said they planned to spend almost €400 in the sales.

So why not spend that money locally? Here, we have a list of 100 Irish brands offering great Black Friday discounts to help you save while supporting local business.

From A-Z: The best Black Friday deals from Irish brands and businesses

Aer Lingus: Plan a trip Stateside with €100 off all return flights to North America (€200 off return business class travel) between January 1 and March 28, 2023. For those seeking some winter sun you can enjoy up to 25% off many popular European destinations such as the Canary Islands, Faro and Malaga when traveling between December 1, 2022 and March, 28, 2023. Sale ends November, 29 at midnight. See aerlingus.com.

Araya Beauty Clinic: Dublin-based Araya Beauty specialises in microblading, eyelash extensions and traditional massage treatments, with microneedling and botox treatments also on offer in their aesthetic clinic. For Black Friday, they're offering 15% extra free on top of all gift card purchases between now and Monday, November 28. Gift vouchers can be used for all beauty, massage and aesthetic treatments across the site. Book online at arayabeauty.com.

Annutri: Are you suffering from hair loss? Or simply regretting a recent hair cut? Made in Ireland, Annutri promises its range of products can help grow your locks, with all-natural ingredients. For Black Friday, you can test it out for 20% less than usual. Shop at annutri.com.

Avoca Handweavers: Avoca are offering 30 to 70% off women's dresses, skirts, jeans, scarves, wraps, knit hats, gloves, some kids hats and scarves. Shop online at avoca.com.

Aran Woollen Mills: Iconic Irish knitwear brand Aran Woollen Mills has been producing quality knitwear, designed and crafted in the west of Ireland, since 1965. For Black Friday, they are offering a 20% discount sitewide. Offer ends November 29. Visit aranwoollenmills.com.

Ayu: Make-up artist and beauty journalist Suzie O'Neill set up Ayu cosmetics back in 2015, and it's been going from strength to strength since. For Black Friday, you can enjoy up to 50% off the cruelty-free cosmetics brand. Shop online at ayu.ie.

Active Iron: A leading iron supplement company based in Cork, Active Iron is offering 50% off all products on their website (single packs only) for Black Friday with code BLACKFRIDAY22. Offer ends midnight, November 25. Visit activeiron.com.

BARE by Vogue Williams is offering 30% off everything for Black Friday

BARE by Vogue: Fans of Vogue William’s tanning range can stock up with 30% off everything on barebyvogue.com.

Books.ie. Grab up to 50% off in Books.ie's super Black Friday sale. Shop at books.ie

Bannon Jewellers: Treat yourself to something special this Black Friday with 15% off Gold Jewellery with code BFJEWEL15 and 20% off Watches with code BFWATCH20 from Black Friday until November 29 at bannonjewellers.ie.

BPerfect Cosmetics: The Northern-Irish brand has already had some fantastic Black Friday deals on the site, and this is set to continue until Black Friday itself, November 25. Deals change daily. Check out bperfectcosmetics.com.

Bellamianta: The Irish tan and cosmetics brand are offering up to 50% off sitewide with a special day of deals on Tuesday, November 22, followed by Black Friday offers from November 25 - 31. Maura Higgins and Paddy McGurgan products included in the discounts. See bellamianta.com.

Try a new coffee with 30% off all coffee from Dublin roasters Bear Market

Bear Market Coffee Roasters: Wake up and smell the coffee with 30% off all coffee from Dublin roasters Bear Market. Offer available Black Friday until midnight, Monday November 28. See bearmarket.ie.

Bare Blue: You can shop sustainably while saving your pennies. Bare Blue stocks eco-friendly, plastic-free personal care products and are offering 20% off for subscribers (sign up to their newsletter). Visit bareblue.ie

Blue Pet Co: An Irish-made range of all-natural, seaweed-powered supplements that offer a more nutritious and sustainable way to care for your dog. The brand are offering buy one get one free across the entire site from November 25 - 28. Shop at bluepetco.com.

Cloud 10 Beauty: Monaghan-based online beauty marketplace Cloud 10 Beauty is our go-to for beauty bargains. For Black Friday, they have up to 50% off a range of products, including giftsets and their Advent Beauty Calendar. Don't mind if we do... Shop online at cloud10beauty.com.

Carroll's Irish Gifts: Looking for a new aran jumper? Get up to 60% off 100% merino wool aran jumpers, shawls, boot slippers and more at Carroll's Irish Gifts this Black Friday. Shop online at carrollsirishgifts.com.



Casey's Furniture: Lots of bibs and bobs in Casey's Black Friday sale including an extra 10% Off rugs, extra 10% off all accessories and an extra 10% Off YC mattress and toppers. Shop in store in Cork and Limerick, or online at caseys.ie.

Christmas stock from Carraig Donn

Carraig Donn: Get 20% off full price stock online and in stores, with up to 50% off special offers. Includes Christmas stock. Shop online at carraigdonn.com.

Cassidy Travel: The Irish travel agent will be doing a 5% discount on holiday bookings from Black Friday to Cyber Monday (November 25 – 28), excluding Sports/Events/Cruise Packages. They will also be doing a gift card sale. Spend €30, get a €50 voucher (save €20), spend €50, get a €75 voucher (save €25), spend €70, get a €100 voucher (save €30). Visit cassidytravel.ie.

Campsited: Irish-based European camping specialists Campsited are offering up to 70% off their European open-air holidays starting November, right through to Summer 2023. Book your stay at top campsites throughout France, Italy, Germany and other popular destinations in Europe. Offer ends on November 30. See campsited.com.

CAYO: CAYO's premium alpaca wool sweaters are designed in Ireland by Limerick businesswoman Orla Daly and made in Italy. For Black Friday, you can grab 40% off all stock online with 100% alpaca wool sweaters down from €270 to €162. Offer valid November 24- 28. Visit cayo.ie.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for €299 (RRP €339) at DID Electrical

DID Electricals: DID Electrical's Black Friday sale is in full-swing already. Some of our top picks from the offers include the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for €299 (RRP €339) and the Philips 7500 Series 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV which is reduced to €429.99 (RRP €549.99). Shop in stores or online at did.ie.

Diamonds Factory Ireland: Diamonds are a girl's best friend as they say, and now you can enjoy them for less. From now until December 5, shoppers can get 10% off everything online and in-store at Diamonds Factory, with savings of up to €2,500. There are further discounts on their Quick Delivery products including 15% off engagement rings and 25% off eternity rings. Shop at diamondsfactory.ie.

Dylan Oaks: For Black Friday, get a free pair of 925 Sterling Earrings when you buy an initial pendant in silver or gold (€49). Shop at dylanoaks.com.

L-R: Alice Ryan's There's Been a Little Incident; Graham Norton's Forever Home

Dubray: Get your book pals sorted for Christmas with a number of new and bestselling titles half price for Black Friday. Titles include Surrender the Autobiography by Bono, Kellie by Kellie Harrington, and Roddy Doyle, There's Been A Little Incident by Alice Ryan and Forever Home by Graham Norton. Offer ends midnight on November 28. Shop online at dubraybooks.ie.

Easons: Save 25% off almost everything this #BlackFriday when you use the code BLACK at checkout. Visit easons.com.

Fresh Cuts: Irish sustainable fashion brand, Fresh Cuts, are once again set to run their 'Give Back Friday' campaign to run alongside the Black Friday shopping tradition this year. Rather than offering a special discount over the Black Friday weekend, Fresh Cuts is working with the Capuchin Day Centre and are instead offering a donation for each order received from Black Friday, November 25, until Cyber Monday, November 28. For every order received during this time, Fresh Cuts will be donating a three-course hot dinner to the Capuchin Day Centre which provides hot meals, food parcels, clothing and day care facilities for people who are homeless and in need. See freshcutsclothing.com.

Fervor + Hue: The Cork-based home interiors brand is offering up to 70% off for Black Friday with some beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces included in the sale. Shop online at fervorandhue.com.

The 'Michael Collins Suite' at the Imperial Hotel, Cork

Flynn Hotel Collection: The Flynn Hotel Collection (The Imperial Hotel Cork, Old Ground Hotel Ennis, Newpark Hotel Kilkenny and Park Hotel Dungarvan) are offering a 20% discount on bed and breakfast rates, plus an added local experience as an extra welcome gift for Black Friday. Bookable until Cyber Monday, November 28 with availability from November 15 until April 30, 2023. To book, and for more information on each hotel's local experience gift, see flynnhotels.com or the hotel's individual websites.

Green Angel: The luxury skincare brand handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin has a special bundle on sale for November. Priced at just €59, it contains the brand's seaweed cleansing lotion, seaweed and collagen face cream, pro-collagen serum with hyaluronic spheres and a reusable cleansing pad. It's all contained in a lovely luxe cream leather wash bag and is worth €112. Shop at greenangel.com.

Niall Horan is involved in Gym+Coffee

Gym + Coffee: The Irish designed athleisure brand Gym + Coffee, co-founded by UCC commerce grad Niall Horgan and backed by former One Direction star Niall Horan kicked off their Black Friday sale last week and has been offering different deals every day like at least 50% off joggers and leggings. The sale runs until January 15, 2023. Check out what's on sale today at gympluscoffee.com.

He-Shi: The Irish tanning brand is going big for Black Friday with 50% off the H2O Glow Mouse and Fusion Multi Bronze, and 40% off everything else including giftsets. Shop at he-shi.eu.

Human Collective: Sustainable Irish urbanwear brand Human Collective is offering up to 40% off its collection this Green Friday. From cosy hoodies to luxe loungewear co-ords, colourful beanies and more, the collection is made using sustainable fabrics and ethical practices while also donating €3 to three important Irish charities with every purchase. Shop the discounts from Black Friday, November 25 - Cyber Monday, November 28 at wearehumancollective.com.

Hanley & Co: The designer menswear store will be offering 20% off everything for Black Friday, so you can get your man kitted out for the New Year for less. Includes brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Superdry, Boss and Calvin Clien. Visit Hanley.ie

Hemp Heros: We've come across Ireland's seed-to-shelf hemp brand at trade shows before, with CBD products for you - and your pooch! Check them out this Black Friday and save 30% on everything on the website hempheros.ie.

Homeline Furniture: Ireland's leading online furniture store has a range of offers for Black Friday and is offering an additional 5% off a €500 spend and 10% off a €1,000 spend. See homelinefurniture.ie.

Irish Examiner: Stay in the know with the Irish Examiner's Black Friday offer. For just €50, get 12 months unlimited access to everything on irishexaminer.com (RRP €99), our daily ePaper (an exact digital replica of our newspaper) and treat yourself with a free €30 book voucher for Vibes & Scribes. Visit irishexaminer.com/subscribe to subscribe.

This Tower airfryer will be just €45 in Iceland stores on Friday

Iceland: If you’ve somehow resisted the pull thus far to get an air-fryer, this Black Friday deal from Iceland will surely push you over the edge. The TOWER 4l Air-Fryer which usually retails for €70 will be slashed to just €45 in-store and online across all 27 Iceland Ireland outlets nationwide while stocks last. Many air-fryer users also claim that the kitchen gadget helps them save on energy bills when compared to use of an oven, so there could be some long-term cost savings here too. The offer is limited to one offer customer, and ends November 27 or while stocks last. Back by popular demand this year, Iceland Ireland will also have their prosecco deal of a case of six bottles for only €55, available in-store at all 27 outlets nationwide and online at select outlets. Customers can avail of this offer three times, and the deal will continue until December 31 – or while stocks last. See iceland.ie.

Iconic Bronze: Formulated and manufactured in the West of Ireland, Iconic Bronze is the tan used by the stars on Dancing with the Stars. For Black Friday, they have a range of discounts and deals throughout this week, including special Black Friday bundles. The range of offers will come to an end on November 30. Shop online at iconicbronze.ie.

iClothing: Get yourself sorted for the festive season with 20% off coats, jackets, footwear, dresses, tops, knits, jeans and trousers, plus 30% off raincoats in iClothing's Black Friday sale. Shop online at iclothing.com.

Jando: Irish printmakers, JANDO are celebrating Green Friday with 20% off sitewide (excluding Soundwaves, Limited Editions, and This is Our Place Riso print) from November 22 - 28. Shop online at jandodesign.com.

KASH Beauty: Keilidh Cashell's make-up brand has been on the up and up, and you can expect a 20% discount on all individual items on the site for Black Friday. Deal ends November 28. Shop at kashbeauty.com.

Kinvara Precious Facial Oil

Kinvara Skincare: Galway-based Kinvara Skincare is offering 30% off everything excluding gift sets from November 18 - 27. We recommend the previous facial oil which contains Bakuchiol, an innovative, multitasking plant-based retinol that's gentle on the skin. Shop online at kinvaraskincare.com.

Kotanical: The health and wellness brand known for its organic essential oils and diffusers. Get 25% off oils and bundles this Black Friday. Shop at kotanical.ie.

Kildare Village: The Black Friday event runs in the Village from November 16 -28. Brands participating include American Vintage, L.K. Bennett, Sweaty Betty. As part of the sales, you can also grab yourself a complimentary coffee from 8.30 to 9.30 am on Black Friday itself from a number of the coffee shops on site including Starbucks, Butlers, and The Rolling Donut. See kildarevillage.ie.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan: Cork influencer Lisa Jordan’s popular make-up and haircare brand is offering 30% off everything excluding her new Filter Finish Foundation and Concealer, and the Holiday Collection. Shop at lunabylisa.ie.

Leather bag from Landa

LANDA: Silvana Landa grew up watching her Italian grandfather work leather in his cobbler’s workshop, and her gorgeous leather handbag brand is dedicated to him. For Black Friday, get 20% off everything on the website with code TREATME20. Shop at landabags.com.

Lir Boutique: The Louth boutique has started its Black Friday sale early with 25% off everything online with the code blackfriday. Shop at lirboutique.ie.

Lifestyle Sports: Black Friday offers are in store and online, with different deals every day. Check out today's offer at lifestylesports.com.

Lil & Co Home: Save on gorgeous Christmas gifts for the home with 15% off sitewide (some exclusions) until November 25, midnight. With 100% pure wool blankets, vases, baskets, tableware and more, there's plenty to choose from. Visit lilandcohome.com.

Laura Jayne Halton: Snap up original pieces of artworks for a fraction of their usual price at laurajaynehalton.com.

Lidl will have this 55" UHD Smart TV for €399.99 (RRP €799) in stores for Black Friday

Lidl: The discount supermarket will have a number of deals in stores for Black Friday including a 55" UHD Smart TV for €399.99 (RRP €799), a Salter 3.2L Hot Air Fryer for €54.99 (RRP €74.99) and the Beldray 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just €70 (RRP €229.99). See lidl.ie.

McCabe's Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy are doing a Buy 1 Get 1 Half Price offer on Vitamins for Black Friday, along with 10% off Lancôme & Clarins, up to 60% off fragrances, up to 50% off selected beauty brands and up to 25% off selected luxury skincare brands. Unfortunately, offers exclude gift sets. Shop online at mccabespharmacy.com.

McCauley Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy chain has kicked off their Black Friday offering with 10% off electrical items like fitness trackers and hair stylers. See mccauley.ie.

Magee 1866: A fifth-generation Irish family business with over 150 years’ experience in designing, weaving and tailoring luxurious fabrics and clothing in Donegal, this iconic brand is offering up to 20% off online and in stores between November 23 and Monday 28. Visit magee1866.com.

Maldron Hotels: Maldron have some Black Friday offers on the site for stays arriving from November 25, 2022 to February 28, 2023, if you book online before midnight on November 28. The chain have hotels in the UK and Ireland, including spots in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Portlaoise, Wexford, Belfast, Derry, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle upon Tyne. Check out the offers at maldronhotels.com.

Millie's Black Friday sale

Millies: Founded by Kildare-born beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Joann Mahon, Millies.ie is a great place to shop for luxury skincare, haircare, make-up and beauty supplements. For Black Friday, lots of products across the site are discounted, including favourites like IMAGE, Olaplex, Kéraste and BARE by Vogue. Shop at millies.ie.

McElhinneys: The department store's Black Friday sale includes 50% off womens, mens and kids clothing, along with up to 50% off on beauty, jewellery, home, bags, footwear and gifting options. The sale is running from this Thursday, November 24, until Cyber Monday, November 28. Shop online at mcelhinneys.com.

Midleton Distillery Collection: Why not add to your whiskey collection this Black Friday with Midleton Distillery Collection? They are offering free delivery along with a free whiskey jigger when you spend a minimum of €60. Offer begins this Friday 25 and is available until Cyber Monday, November 28. Visit midletondistillerycollection.com.

McSport: The Irish owned sport and fitness brand’s Black Friday sale has been running all month. It's up to 60% off everything, including water rowers, indoor cycling bikes, adjustable dumbbells and lots, lots more. See mcsport.ie.

No.22 Jewellery: Designed in Dublin and crafted using 925 sterling silver, No.22 Jewellery’s entire range of jewellery will be on offer this weekend as the brand celebrates its first birthday and Black Friday. Get 22% off everything between November 24 and December 1 with code BLKFRI22. Shop at twentytwojewellery.com.

Pink restaurant, 34 William Street, Dublin

Oliver Dunne Restaurant group: For Black Friday, the group behind Bon Appetit, Pink Restaurant, Cleaver East, Beef & Lobster Dublin and Galway, Ribeye Steakhouse, The Donnybrook Gastropub and Bryanstown Social are offering an extra 30% on gift voucher purchases. But note, the vouchers aren't redeemable until January 1, 2023, so you won't be able to use them for your Christmas night out. Voucher is valid 7 days a week for a 1-year period. See oliverdunnerestaurants.com.

O’Mahony’s Booksellers: It's not a Black Friday offer, it's an Annual Reward Card event at O'Mahony's this November 25. If you have their rewards card (sign-up is free), you can save 20% in storefrom 9:30am to 7:30pm. Shop online at omahonys.ie.

O’Callaghans Collection Hotels: Purchase a gift voucher for any of the O’Callaghan Group Hotels (The Alex, The Davenport, The Mont, The Green) between Black Friday, November 25 and Cyber Monday, November 28 and receive an additional 20% gift voucher (of the value of the purchased voucher). Gift vouchers are available from the hotel's individual websites.

O'Briens Wines: Save up to 50% on 6 bottle case deals which are priced at €75 between now and November 28 (or until stock runs out). There are also a range of deals on wine, fizz and spirits with savings of up to 38%. Shop instore or online at obrienswine.ie

Neat sustainable starter kit from OdeToEarth.ie

Ode To Earth: Based in Kerry, founder and former teacher Caroline Griffin is on a mission to empower people to make simple swaps for a better future. To help you shop sustainably for Black Friday, she's offering 20% off sitewide with the code SHOPGREEN at checkout. Brands stocked include ecoegg, Neat, Three Hills Soap and Janni Bars. See odetoearth.ie.

PELO Hairdressing and Scalp Specialists: Speaking of PELO, the hairdressers have a number of great deals for Black Friday including 10% off Xmas sets, 25% off all their retail products (including brands like Redken, Moroccan Oil, Joico, Style Stories) and savings on vouchers like a €125 voucher for just €100. If you're in Swords, Newbridge or Belfast, you can also avail of a special blowdry offer (boho or curly) in December with an Olaplex or Redkin treatment for just €40. Shop online at pelohairdressing.ie.

Ryanair: The low-cost airline has kicked off its week of Cyber Week Sales today with a different offer unlocked every 24 hours, with flights from as little as €19.99. See ryanair.com

Revive Active: Start the new year off with a welcome boost from Galway-based supplements brand Revive Active. Get 20% off full-priced items with discount code BFSAVE20 between November 21 and 28. Shop online at reviveactive.com.

Rubydo: An Irish online gift store that popped up during the first Covid lockdown. Featuring over 600 thoughtful gift ideas for every recipient and occasion, you can save 22% sitewide throughout Black Friday weekend. Shop at rubydogifts.com.

SKINICIAN: From the people behind He-Shi, this Irish professional quality skincare brand says its focus is long term skin health. For Black Friday the Exfoliating Body Scrub and Daily Body Lotion will be 25% off, the Powerbalm Level 2, Purifying Mask and Revitalising Repair Mask will be 20% off, with everything else 15% off. Shop at skinician.com.

Skin Formulas: As an aesthetician for over 17 years and owner of skin clinic MEDISKIN in Nenagh, Geraldine Jones knows what products and treatments work. Her skincare brand Skin Formulas is offering a range of discounts including 15% off Hydra (a Hyaluronic Acid Serum) and Bakuchiol (a Retinol Alternative Serum), 30% off their Vit A serum and 25% off their Vitamin C serum. Shop at skinformulas.ie.

Aimee Connolly's Sculpted by Aimee brand is offering 30% off for Black Friday. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sculpted by Aimee: The brand is turning Black Friday Pink this year with 30% off online and in their flagship store on Grafton Street, Dublin. The sale will kick off at 6pm on Thursday, Nov 24, and run until midnight Nov 26 online, and until the end of the day on Friday, Nov 25 in store. Shop at sculptedbyaimee.com.

SoHo Hair Care: We've been obsessed with the SoHo Hook Shower Brush from the first stroke, and now you can get it for 25% less than its usual retail price. The Monaghan-based hair brand is offering 25% off all individual products for Black Friday, plus 15% off giftsets. Visit sohohaircare.com

Spotlight Oral Care: Galway dentists Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven have revolutionised oral care in Ireland, and luckily, they're also keen on big discounts around dates like Black Friday. This year's sale is now live, offering up to 50% off sitewide. Shop at spotlightoralcare.com.

Sophie's Soaps: Support a small business while indulging in some gorgeous scents with these small batch soaps from Mullingar. We've also heard the Make-up Brush Cleaner is second to none. Shop at sophiessoaps.ie.

Sons: Irish lads Will Kennedy and Dr Adrian Gilbane are behind this men’s health brand. Get up to €40 off in their Cyber Sale. Visit sons.ie.

Skingredients: The Irish Examiner's resident skin expert Jennifer Rock is the woman behind this super skin brand. For Black Friday, Skingredients have three giftsets up for grabs with savings of up to 34% including the Key Four Refill Kit which includes the PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser, Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Skin Protein Retinoid Serum and the Skin Shield SPF50 PA+++. Keep an eye on their socials as they'll also have daily deals throughout the week. Shop online at skingredients.com.

Sisu Clinic: For Black Friday, the aesthetic clinic is offering three areas of botox and 4ml of filler for €1,100 (a €400 saving) from now until November 30. You can also enjoy 10% added value on all Sisu Clinic gift cards purchased between November 21 - January 7. And finally, the prices of some other treatments have been lowered between now and January 7 as part of the promotions. For more information, see sisuclinic.com.

Adrift, Dunquin Pier, Dingle, Co. Kerry print by Skyfolk

Skyfolk: Founded by Cork siblings Sara and Don, Skyfolk create stunning contemporary aerial photography of Ireland. Perfect for that special Christmas gift. Save 10% for Green Friday with code SKYFOLKGREEN from November 25 - 27. Shop at skyfolk.ie.

Só Hotels: Get up to 55% off the Só Hotel group for Black Friday. The group includes Lough Rea Hotel & Spa, Athlone Springs Hotel, The Killeshin Hotel & Leisure Club, Castle Oaks House Hotel, Charleville Park Hotel & Leisure Club and Castletroy Park Hotel. Available on selected dates from January - March, 2023. Book online through each hotel's website.

Spas.ie: Treat someone special, or yourself, with 15% off spas.ie gift vouchers for Black Friday. The vouchers can be redeemed in any of their 82 spa venues across Ireland. Purchase at spas.ie.

Get six bottles of Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc for €50

Supervalu: Not technically billed as a Black Friday deal, but too good not to include. Supervalu's flash deal this week, in stores from Thursday, is six-pack wine cases for €50, from Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc (RRP €99), Fastino V Red Wine Case (RRP €119.94) and Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (RRP €97.20). Shop in store while supplies last.

The Head Plan: Get 2023 off to the best start with a range of beautiful wellness, productivity and gratitude journals from the Irish company. For Black Friday you can save 15% site wide with the code GIFTGOALS15 (some exclusions apply). Bundle offers will also be available with savings of up to 25%. Shop online at theheadplan.com.

Thérapie Clinic: One of Europe’s leading medical aesthetic clinics for over 20 years, Thérapie Clinic are a safe bet if you're opting for an aesthetic treatment this Christmas. For Black Friday, you can save up to 75% on Laser Hair Removal, up to 60% on their EmSculpt treatment and up to 25% off in their Skin Shop. Offers are available until November 27, both online and in stores. See therapieclinic.com.

True Beauty: Another Irish influencer turned cosmetics brand-owner, Aideen Kate's True Beauty range is offering 25% off everything excluding bundles, gift sets and the True Beauty Box for Black Friday. Shop at truebeauty.com.

TEFL: The Irish TEFL company TEFLInstitute.com is offering up to 80% off some of their courses and free courses with some purchases. See teflinstitute.com for more info.

The Bath Lover gift from The Soft Cotton Shop

The Soft Cotton Shop: Save on thoughtful Christmas gift ideas from The Soft Cotton Shop for The Seaswimmer, The Sporty One, The Cosy One and The Homemaker. The selection of handloomed pestemals or Turkish Towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton or natural bamboo fibres. Enjoy 15% off sitewide from Thursday, November 24 - Cyber Monday, November 28. Visit thesoftcottonshop.com.

The Sweater Shop: The Black Friday sale is now on, with up to 50% off all stock on their website, including premium quality Irish-made Fisherman Sweaters, Cardigans, Aran Knitwear and children’s gifts. Offer ends November 30. Visit sweatershop.com.

The Montenotte Hotel: Secure 20% off The Montenotte Hotel's best available room rate, with flexible cancellation valid for stays from November 20 through to December 2023. Book online at themontenottehotel.com.

TRNDBTY: The beauty retailer will be offering 3 for 2 sitewide on brands like Olaplex, Hello Sunday, Higher Education Skincare and COSRX. See trndbty.com.

The Night Sky: This Irish company offers a custom star map of the night “your heart skipped a beat,” whether that be a first kiss, the birth of a child or an engagement. Available as a premium print with the option to get it framed, on stretched canvas, or on a special pendant. The Irish brand is offering 20% off prints and pendants this year. The sale is now live and will end November 28. Shop at thenightsky.ie.

For Black Friday you can score up to 70% off Voduz Hair products

Voduz: Co-founded by Brendan McDowell of BPerfect Cosmetics and PELO hair salon owner Denise Phillips, this brand has been on the up and up, with Love Island's Ekin-Su even posing with their products. For Black Friday you can score up to 70% off their products with various deals throughout this week. Shop online at voduzhair.com.

Vodafone: Vodafone Ireland is giving customers the opportunity to trade in their old mobile devices and treat themselves to a new phone this Black Friday with purchasers able to double their trade-in value up to €100 between now and November 29. Trade-ins are only applicable in store. See vodafone.ie.

Vico Robes: This Irish online store offers a variety of eco-friendly changing robes, towelling robes and drybags for outdoor and watersports enthusiasts. From November 23 - 30, you can get 20% off all products. Shop at vicorobes.com.

Santi coat from Willow.ie

Willow: The Ennis-based boutique is offering up to 70% off in its online store. We're in love with the Santi coat, down to €90 from €180. Shop online at willow.ie.

Woodies: The Irish-owned DIY Store are offering up to 50% off their interior and exterior Christmas decor, including Christmas Trees, Christmas Gifts, Christmas Table & Glassware, and many other Christmas essentials. Check out woodies.ie.

Zzzana: This luxury sleepwear, designed in Ireland and made from 100% organic bamboo is the ultimate bedtime treat. This Green Friday, get 10% off sitewide including discounted bundle sets with 20% off and free shipping on all orders in the ROI. Shop at zzzanaofficial.com.