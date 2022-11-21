Black Friday bargains: 100 special offers from Irish brands that will save you money

It's that time of year again — Black Friday takes place this Friday, November 25.
And, according to a survey from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) more than one in three Irish consumers are planning a purchase in the sales this year.
On average, respondents to the survey said they planned to spend almost €400 in the sales.
So why not spend that money locally? Here, we have a list of 100 Irish brands offering great Black Friday discounts to help you save while supporting local business.
flynnhotels.com or the hotel's individual websites.The Flynn Hotel Collection (The Imperial Hotel Cork, Old Ground Hotel Ennis, Newpark Hotel Kilkenny and Park Hotel Dungarvan) are offering a 20% discount on bed and breakfast rates, plus an added local experience as an extra welcome gift for Black Friday. Bookable until Cyber Monday, November 28 with availability from November 15 until April 30, 2023. To book, and for more information on each hotel's local experience gift, see
irishexaminer.com/subscribe to subscribe.Stay in the know with the Irish Examiner's Black Friday offer. For just €50, get 12 months unlimited access to everything on irishexaminer.com (RRP €99), our daily ePaper (an exact digital replica of our newspaper) and treat yourself with a free €30 book voucher for Vibes & Scribes. Visit
midletondistillerycollection.com.Why not add to your whiskey collection this Black Friday with Midleton Distillery Collection? They are offering free delivery along with a free whiskey jigger when you spend a minimum of €60. Offer begins this Friday 25 and is available until Cyber Monday, November 28. Visit
Purchase a gift voucher for any of the O’Callaghan Group Hotels (The Alex, The Davenport, The Mont, The Green) between Black Friday, November 25 and Cyber Monday, November 28 and receive an additional 20% gift voucher (of the value of the purchased voucher). Gift vouchers are available from the hotel's individual websites.
Get up to 55% off the Só Hotel group for Black Friday. The group includes Lough Rea Hotel & Spa, Athlone Springs Hotel, The Killeshin Hotel & Leisure Club, Castle Oaks House Hotel, Charleville Park Hotel & Leisure Club and Castletroy Park Hotel. Available on selected dates from January - March, 2023. Book online through each hotel's website.
Not technically billed as a Black Friday deal, but too good not to include. Supervalu's flash deal this week, in stores from Thursday, is six-pack wine cases for €50, from Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc (RRP €99), Fastino V Red Wine Case (RRP €119.94) and Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (RRP €97.20). Shop in store while supplies last.
teflinstitute.com for more info.The Irish TEFL company TEFLInstitute.com is offering up to 80% off some of their courses and free courses with some purchases. See