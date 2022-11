1. Christmas at the Movies - The National Concert Hall

Don’t stay Home Alone this Christmas. Join the Dublin Concert Orchestra and the Irish Youth Choir for a magical concert of classic film scores performed live on stage. Featuring tunes from family favourites including Elf, White Christmas and The Polar Express it’s bound to get you in the festive mood.

Tuesday December 20. 3pm and 8pm. Tickets from €49.50.

Ballet Ireland will bring their twist on a Christmas classic

2. A twist on a classic from Ballet Ireland

Ballet Ireland brings their twist on a Christmas classic to venues around Ireland including Siamsa Tíre Tralee, the Town Hall Theatre Galway and the Lime Tree Theatre Limerick. While Christmas shopping Ciara and her brother get lost and are rescued by the Nutcracker Doll who transports them to the magical Kingdom of The Sweets. A fairytale night with exquisite costumes, re-imagined Tchaikovsky score and world class dancing.

Nationwide until the December 23.

Johnny Ward returns to the UCH panto this year as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Pictured with Myles Breen and Richie Hayes. Picture: Sean Curtin True Media.

3. Peter Pan returns to Limerick

Peter Pan comes to University Concert Hall Limerick with Johnny Ward as Captain Hook alongside favourites Richie Hayes and Myles Breen. Celebrating 10 years of panto at UCH, it’s an action-packed show with stunning sets, crazy costumes and laugh-out-loud comedy.

December 15 to January 3. Tickets from €24.

4. Festive treats for all the family at The Westbury

There’s lots of festive magic to be found at The Westbury including Festive Afternoon Tea and sparkling winter tipples. Treat the theatre lovers in your life to the Beauty and the Beast Experience or The Long Christmas Dinner at the Abbey Experience. Pay a visit to the beautifully curated gift shop and take the pain out of gift giving this Christmas.

5. Watch the CBeebies Panto at your local cinema

The CBeebies panto is recorded in front of a live audience so kids can enjoy it at cinemas including ODEON, Vue, OMNIPLEX, Movies at-, Arc and Gate. Check out your local movie theatre for details.

6. Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

Wild Lights returns to Dublin Zoo with a beautiful light display themed ‘The Magic of Life’. Follow the trail around the zoo at night to enjoy the amazing display of lanterns representing the natural world - from coral reefs to beehives.

Runs until January 9.

Tickets from €19.

7. A prehistoric walk in the park at the Newpark Kilkenny

The Newpark Hotel may be just ten minutes’ walk from the city but its Jurassic attraction takes visitors back millennia with its life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The hotel has mid-week winter packages and festive family stays over Christmas. The outdoor attractions can also be booked by non-hotel guests.

8. Toy Show The Musical

Featuring acclaimed actors, some familiar faces and Ireland’s best up-and-coming talent, this heartwarming show is a new Irish celebration of a very Irish Christmas tradition.

From December 10 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Tickets from €25.

Katie Weir and Adam Weafer in Snow White & Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium.

9. Panto at the National Stadium

Starring Alan Hughes, Rob Murray and Marty Morrisey, Snow White & Sammy and Buffy will be a hilarious treat. Pamela Uba plays a fairy keeping an eye on Snow White as she escapes her wicked stepmother (Katherine Lynch). Fast-paced comedy, chart hits and lots of audience interaction guaranteed.

December 13 to January 8. Tickets from €16.

10. Sleeping Beauty to wow at Cork Opera House

One of the city’s favourites returns to Cork Opera House with the new production of Sleeping Beauty. Legendary Dame, Frank Mackey, returns as Nannie Nellie joined by rising stars and panto newbies alike.

Until January 22. Matinee performances and evening shows available.

11. Polar Bears and Penguins at The Ark

One of the sweetest events for young audiences this Christmas is a tale of polar opposites meeting for the first time, getting to know each other and learning how to survive in the modern world.

Tickets from €6.50 for school group tickets. School day performances, weekend performances, relaxed performances and ISL interpreted performances available.

12. Do Christmas in style at The River Lee

Experience the glittering lights and great shopping of Cork with the Christmas in Style package. Enjoy an overnight stay with mulled wine and mince pies on arrival and breakfast the next morning.

From €231 for two people sharing. Available until Friday December 30.

13. Follow the trail to Hansel & Gretel at The Helix

TheatreworX Productions’s Hansel & Gretel is as fun, fresh and magical as ever with an exciting new script and pantomime favourites. Join Hansel and Gretel as they journey through a magical world of intrigue and adventure.

Runs until January 15. Sensory friendly show December 20.

Tickets from €27.50 plus booking fee.

14. Cork Youth Orchestra present The Snowman

On December 10 the Cork Youth Orchestra will present two matinee concerts in Cork City Hall with music from The Snowman and other favourites and live on-screen animations by Seán O’Brien. The orchestra will be joined by The Performers Academy Youth Choir for what promises to be a wonderful occasion.

Tickets from €12.50.

15. A galaxy of light at Malahide Castle

Wonderlights returns to Dublin’s Malahide Castle with ‘The Night Sky’. The route begins with a sensory light show in the grounds of the castle. Continue along the immersive journey crossing frozen Arctic forests before arriving at the Northern Lights. Spot meteor showers and shooting stars at this accessible experience for all ages.

Runs until January 3.

Tickets from €16.50.

16. Celebrate the festive season at The Shelbourne

The iconic Shelbourne really comes into its own at Christmas. Where better to soak up the atmosphere than with an exquisite Afternoon Tea or some pre-party pampering in The Spa? For the ultimate in luxury, why not stay in The Shelbourne for Christmas Day itself? Enjoy a visit from Santa and a lavish Christmas dinner or lunch.

Prices from €490 per person (€300 per child under 16 sharing a parent’s room) for a one night Christmas stay.

17. Panto at the Everyman

What classic tale do you think of when you hear stepmother, ugly stepsisters, a lost shoe and a handsome prince? This year’s panto Cinderella is the wonderful tale of a girl with a dream, a spell that’s broken at midnight and a fairy godmother, all with a modern panto twist.

From December 3 - January 15.

18. Ice skating on the Alpine Trail

The ice rink returns to Fota House Cork until January 29. Not to be missed.

Mount Juliet Estate is playing host to a delightful gingerbread village.

19. Get into the festive spirit at Mount Juliet Estate

Indulge in pure luxury at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny with a golf lesson, some falconry or fishing. Enjoy a festive Afternoon Tea or a whiskey in the cosy 1757 bar. Indulge in a hearty lunch at the Hound Restaurant or check out the delightful gingerbread village.

James Patrice in Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

20. Outrageous fun at the 3Olympia Theatre

Olly, Polly & the Beanstalk is back at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre starring Ryan Andrews as the outrageous Polly alongside James Patrice, Rob Vickers, Erin McGregor, Zoe Talbot and Michaela O’Neill. Join Olly, Polly and their dancing cow in this hilarious take on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk. December 21 to January 8 Matinees and evening shows available.

21. See Santa

From Ardmore Farm to Leahys Farm, there are endless options to meet the man in red this Christmas.