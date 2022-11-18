We got a 'golden ticket' for a festive Cork to Dublin train, here's what it's like on board

Cork’s Kent Station was akin to a scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Friday morning as golden tickets for a very special train journey were handed out to passers-by.

Decked out in decorations and Christmas garlands galore, the Fáilte Ireland Winter in Dublin festive train welcomed young and old, with music by the very talented Curtis Walsh setting the scene for a trip to the capital like no other.

Kids with Christmas jumpers and passengers heading to Dublin to visit friends and family were among those plucked out from the busy morning rush at Kent Station and offered a seat on a very special Christmas carriage.

The cast of the Olympia Panto ‘Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk’, on board the Winter in Dublin festive train

Gearldine O'Connell and Mary Cooney from Cork city tell me they’re off to Dublin to see Rod Stewart, so to be handed a ticket for this very unique trip was the perfect way to kick off their weekend away.

"We were like two children with the golden tickets," says Gearldine, adding that the festive carriage was helping them get into the Christmas spirit. And after plenty of renditions of Jingle Bells and Santa Claus is Coming to Town from singer Curtis Walsh, everyone on board was feeling it too.

Launching Winter in Dublin, the train stopped in Mallow, Limerick Junction, and Portlaoise to collect even more passengers before its final destination at Heuston station.

If the festive fun on board was not enough, upon arrival at Heuston Station, passengers were surprised with an impromptu performance of some more Christmas songs by the cast of the Olympia Panto ‘Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk’, which is opening on December 21 in the Olympia Theatre, and starring James Patrice, Maclean Burke, Ryan Andrews and Erin McGregor.

In no time the colourful costumes and music had everyone up and dancing and you couldn't help but get that warm, fuzzy festive feeling at the sight of it all.

Following this launch, on six selected services, one unique carriage will be transformed into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ and passengers will be treated to an exciting, festive VIP trip to Dublin including live entertainment on board, festive treats from local suppliers and an experience like no other.

Speaking at the launch, Emma Woods, Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland said: “We are thrilled to be here at Heuston Station today to celebrate the launch of the Winter in Dublin Express. This partnership with Iarnród Éireann showcases, not only a great and sustainable way to travel to Dublin at any time this winter, but also the variety of events and the magic that will be alive this Winter in Dublin."

This year’s Winter in Dublin programme of events will run from now until January 2023. A full list of events can be found at visitdublin.com.