Festive Fashion: 12 ways to wear a Christmas jumper 

Do you hear what I hear? It’s that familiar sound of collective joy askicks off the festive season, Friday, November 25. You know what that means. Like Mariah Carey, the Christmas jumper will assume its rightful holiday honour, beckoning us to break out the Selection Box, warm up the mince pies and wear the yuletide with pride. In the meantime, we’ve found 12 Santa-worthy sweaters to get you in the holiday spirit.
1. Women's Christmas reindeer jumper, Penneys, €16
2. Women’s festive phrases jumper, H&M, €22.99
3. M&S Collection kids’ Christmas bear jumper (0 - 3 years), M&S, €17
4. M&S Collection men’s ‘Mince Spies’ jumper, M&S, €36
5. Men's Christmas vest, Penneys, €14
6. M&S Collection women’s recycled blend patterned relaxed jumper, M&S, €50
7. Men's knitted reindeer jumper, Next, €44
8. Kids' Christmas jumpers, Penneys, €12 each
9. Weekdrop unisex ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ jumper, Etsy, €23.61
10. Monki women’s 'Sally' V-neck vest, Zalando, €25
11. Only & Sons landscape men's crew jumper, Zalando, €35
12. Reindeer family jumper (12 months-14 years), Dunnes Stores, €15
Makeover a love-worn sweater with LED lights, recycled tree decorations (fabric ones work best) and rescued ribbons from last year’s presents.
Lean into the spirit of things and layer a cheesy sweater vest over an untucked shirt. Add wide-leg jeans and pointy party kitten heels.
Switch from kitsch to low-key with a Fair Isle or Norwegian-style knit — a nod to the season for a purl below parody.
Ever wonder why the Xmas jumper is so popular? The 2001 rom-com Bridget Jones’ Diary has the answer. Having fallen out of fashion in the 1980s; it took a reindeer roll neck worn by heartthrob Mark Darcy at the infamous turkey curry buffet to jumpstart the trend — and the love story. Later that year it went on to fetch £2,233 at a Christie’s charity auction.