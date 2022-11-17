Festive Fashion: 12 ways to wear a Christmas jumper 

Do you hear what I hear? It’s that familiar sound of collective joy as The Late Late Christmas Toy Show kicks off the festive season, Friday, November 25. You know what that means. Like Mariah Carey, the Christmas jumper will assume its rightful holiday honour, beckoning us to break out the Selection Box, warm up the mince pies and wear the yuletide with pride. In the meantime, we’ve found 12 Santa-worthy sweaters to get you in the holiday spirit.

GET THE LOOK