Christmas markets 2022: The best spots for festive fun in Cork, Galway and more

In Cork and across the rest of the country, elves are busy at work as the final touches are added to some of the magical Christmas markets on offer this year.

From stalls showcasing local and organic produce to unique crafts perfect for gifting, these markets have it all.

GLOW, Cork City

Cork city’s annual Christmas celebration, GLOW is returning this year with the usual fun of the big wheel, and the spectacular light display in Bishop Lucey Park.

It has been confirmed that the Cork Christmas celebration will kick off on November 25 and will run until January 8.

Ballymaloe Craft Fair, East Cork

Some of the country’s best crafts will all be in one place for the Ballymaloe Craft Fair, set on the grounds of the gorgeous Ballymaloe House.

From jewellery and clothing to candles and craft creations — you’re sure to find the perfect meaningful gifts at this family-friendly fair. If that’s not enough, there is also live music, plenty of activities for little ones as well as hot food and mulled wine to get you feeling festive.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair will take place on the weekends November 18 (5pm-9pm), 19 & 20 (10am-5pm) & 25 (5pm-9pm), 26 & 27 (10am - 5pm) on the grounds of Ballymaloe House.

Entry on Friday evening is €6, Saturday and Sunday €8 per adult and children under 12 are free.

The Ferris wheel on Grand Parade for Glow last year. Picture: Darragh Kane

Fermoy Christmas Fair, North Cork

Little ones can visit Santa himself at the Fermoy Christmas Fair this December. This year's fair will have food and lots of craft markets with local, handmade goods perfect for gifting. A Music Marquee will bring some festive cheer while stone-baked pizza, waffles, hot chocolates and Italian cakes will also be available at the market, located at The Richmond Revival.

The lights are also due to be switched on in Fermoy on November 25 so the town will be feeling very festive come Santa’s arrival.

Locals can put on their Christmas jumpers and hats and head to Patrick Street where the lights will be switched on at 6pm.

For dates and to book a visit to Santa, see eventbrite.com

Fota House, East Cork

Returning to Fota House once again, Alpine Skate Trail is back for Christmas but this time, it is moving indoors to ensure skaters no longer have to depend on the weather. But along with a skate trail, there are plenty of food stalls to check out too including The Crêpe Man, Good Fortune Cookies and Box Pirates. It’s worth noting that Santa will also be at Fota House this year.

The new skate trail is open from Friday, November 4 and runs until Sunday, January 29 2023.

For details on Alpine Skate Trail see iceskating.ie

Carina Conyngham at Rock Farm Slane Market

Rock Farm, Slane Co Meath

Pick up some great local, organic produce for your Christmas day feast while soaking in the festive atmosphere at the Christmas farmers markets at Rock Farm Slane.

With stalls dressed up for the occasion, Christmas tunes playing and lots of twinkling fairy lights, the Rock Farm Christmas Market in the old Hay Barn is filled with artisan food and treats as well as arts and crafts. Make a day of it and grab a bite to eat and explore the farm’s loop walk and glamping area too.

Organic turkey, ham, organic vegetables (including the all-important brussel sprouts) and lots of delicious festive fare will all be under one roof.

Rock Farm Christmas Market is open Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 December from 11am to 4pm.

All Rock Farm and Slane Food Circle Christmas products are available to order by email at shop@rockfarmslane.ie for collection during Christmas week.

Yulefest Kilkenny

Yulefest Kilkenny is back for 2022, running from November 25 right up until Christmas Eve, with plenty of fun for all the family including the Kilkenny Christmas markets.

Taking place every weekend, the markets will showcase local artisans, crafts and tasty food alongside the stunning Kilkenny Castle. There's lots of entertainment including live music and with plenty of food options to choose from, these markets set the stage for a great day out.

For more information, visit Yulefestkilkenny.ie

Galway Christmas Market

Located in the heart of Galway city at Eyre Square, the Galway Continental Christmas Market returns on Friday, November 11 with the usual festive features such as the big wheel, the carousel, the beer tent and Santa’s Express Train.

Enjoy a walk through the enchanted Christmas garden filled with fairy lights or sample some of the delicious foods from one of the many wooden cabins offering artisan delights including handmade fudge and tasty crêpes. Stop off for a mulled wine in the Aprés Ski-inspired beer tent and browse the wonderful crafts on offer through the magical market.

The Galway Continental Christmas Market is open from November 11 until December 22.

Pictured in Waterford as they prepare for the country’s first Christmas Parade which will take place as part of the Winterval Festival in the city this November 18 are Katelyn, Willow and Teddy. Picture: Patrick Browne

Winterval, Waterford

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Waterford’s Winterval Festival is back from November 18 to December 23 with the biggest programme of events yet.

Kicking off with the arrival of Santa himself on November 18, a Christmas parade will move through Waterford city before stopping at the main stage on Michael Street where the Christmas lights will be switched on.

In the middle of the festive fun, Christmas markets will span from George’s Street to Hanover Street and onto Gladstone Street. Other features include an ice rink, a vintage Ferris wheel and the Winterval Mini Express train, as well as live music each weekend and much more.

Of course, Santa will also be taking centre stage at his magical cabin where little ones can stop by for a visit.