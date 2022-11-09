Christmas Adverts 2022: A round-up of the most festive films so far

While we are still awaiting the much-anticipated annual John Lewis Christmas advert, other brands and retailers have really upped the ante this year, creating meaningful, festive campaigns in the midst of what is a difficult time for many.

Wholesome Christmas traditions, warm and cosy feelings and acknowledgment of the difficult financial situation are part in parcel of this year’s campaigns.

Boots

The 2022 Christmas campaign for Boots stars BAFTA-nominated actress Lydia West, creating an uplifting festive film that aims to encapsulate the joy of finding just the right gift for the right person.

Featuring Hall & Oates’ You Make My Dreams (Come True), we see our star, Holly put on a pair of glasses that allow her to see what everyone around her really wants for Christmas. And in the end, we’re treated to one of the best Christmas feelings — giving someone the perfect present.

Commenting on the festive ad, Lydia West said: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and like Holly, I enjoy the feeling of picking a present for someone that I know they are going to love."

Tesco

Featuring Dublin’s Forty Foot, Tesco’s Christmas campaign is hoping to help customers celebrate the holidays in style this year, no matter what their budget is.

The campaign recognises that joy may be in short supply right now amid a cost-of-living crisis, but also acknowledges that Christmas is important to so many.

The advert opens with a snowy shot of the Cliffs of Moher, and onto residential streets where we visit families, and catch a glimpse of some of the best festive food moments: delicious desserts, Brussels sprouts, mince pies, cheese boards, party food, and the St. Stephen’s Day leftovers, to name a few.

The sea swimmers captured at the famous Dublin hotspot, the Forty Foot feature Bill Halliden, a colleague of Tesco for over 10 years while another local and familiar face to all the Forty Foot daily swimming crew, Siobhan Bean, is seen with a post-swim cup of hot chocolate.

TK Maxx

It’s all about nailing Christmas for less this year for TK Maxx. In the upbeat festive advert, we meet Sam as her father congratulates her for all the incredible presents she bought and asks how she did it. Sam’s reply is simple, “Just went to TK Maxx”.

Featuring the soundtrack of Cerrone’s 1977 hit Supernature, the advert also recongises that financial pressures will be front of mind for many this year and wants to show customers that you can find affordable and fabulous gifts for everyone.

Lidl

Lidl really embraces the traditional Christmas scenes in a heartwarming Christmas advert featuring an adorable teddy bear, complete with a Lidl Christmas jumper after an adult-size jumper shrinks in the wash. His new outfit gains him some attention and 'Lidl Bear' becomes a bit of a celebrity but after living the high life, his owner makes an appeal for him to come home for Christmas, and of course, he obliges and returns home — Santa style.

Aldi

Aldi's Christmas adverts have become some of the most popular following the introduction of Kevin the Carrot and his friends and a teaser for this year's ad has left people wanting more.

It shows Kevin and his family in an airport, before they bump into footballer player, 'Ronaldi' who takes Kevin on an adventure through the airport as they play a game of football with his fellow cleverly-named characters. But in the end, Kevin misses the flight — much like Kevin in Home Alone 2.

John Lewis

The brand that is synonymous with Christmas adverts, John Lewis has yet to unveil this year’s festive film that is sure to be an emotional one.

However, we have been treated to a snippet of what we can expect from 2022, following on from last year’s ‘Unexpected Guests’. In a short ten-second teaser, we see a man walking down a festive street carrying a Christmas tree as the words ‘Christmas Begins’ appear on screen followed by #TheBeginner.

The ad is expected to drop on November 10.