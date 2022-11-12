Caitriona Redmond: How I coped when all of my Christmas savings were wiped out with one accident

It was during the big freeze in December 2010 that my carefully planned Christmas budget began to fall asunder in a spectacular way. We had been doing well up until that point. I had scrimped and saved so that we could plan for a wonderful Christmas morning for our 2-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl. I had skimmed money off the grocery budget each week and carefully shifted bits into a big jar of change; dreaming of a wonderful Christmas day where Santa brought us all we’d wanted.

Times weren’t Dickensian but they were tight. We’d negotiated a monthly reduction on the mortgage and were receiving family income supplement (now working family payment) due to a low income.

People say that accidents happen in the blink of an eye but the events of that Sunday evening still play back in my mind in slow motion. We were driving down a hill in rural Dublin after checking in on family we saw a truck stuck in the middle of the road. My husband pumped the brakes but we inexorably slid into the front of the truck, unable to stop in time due to slippery conditions.

We were fine, and the car was sort of driveable but needed repairs. That money had to come from somewhere and of course, the Christmas fund was the first port of call.

‘It’ll be grand,’ I remember saying as I did some tricky balancing. We shopped around to get the best deal for the essential repairs, leaving the paintwork until after Christmas because it wouldn’t impact how driveable the car was.

I hugged the kids closer and kissed their apple cheeks, grateful. At night I’d fall asleep counting the literal cents to figure out how I could make the budget work for us. The smaller child wouldn’t know any better but the elder lemon? She was at a borderline age. Christmas as a child for me was a time filled with love, magic, light and family. Santa always brought me something I wanted and I’ve such a yearning to recreate that atmosphere, that feeling of being safe, loved, warm, and full for my own children.

We can often pull the wool over children’s eyes when we are struggling. They don’t really notice because they are happy and loved and well-fed.

I find that the core of the financial Christmas pressures revolve around the day itself. I decided to focus on creating a good atmosphere for the kids, making sure that Santa made real their secret wishes (they only ask for surprises in our house), catching up with family and tucking happy children into bed that night.

Some of the traditions we’ve set in place since the children were tiny buffer the family, especially the kids, from the lean times we have experienced. These include insisting that letters are always written in advance of the Late Late Toy Show to avoid any last-minute change of plan. In these letters, they can ask for one item, plus a surprise. That’s it. Santa knows what they like, and he never gets it wrong. If the item they ask for is expensive then they know that Santa might not bring it, although he always does his best.

Now that the kids are older, they know that I send money to Santa for their presents. This tempers their expectations because I can easily tell them if a gift is too expensive.

Caitriona Redmond. Picture: Emily Quinn

It was time to discuss gifts with my extended family. Gift-giving is such a big part of Christmas and when times were good we would spend the full month of December shopping to find that perfect gift for everyone. Both my husband and I love the suspense and enjoyment that giving presents brings but it was time to take a long look at how we could save money.

It turned out that we weren’t the only people feeling the pinch that year and family came on board with a Kris Kindle which significantly reduced the number of presents that had to be bought. Even better, that tradition has stuck and the Kris Kindle party where we gather and exchange presents before the day itself is a major highlight in our annual calendar.

Not having to dash from house to house on Christmas Day or the day afterwards results in a much more chilled-out day for the children to enjoy their toys. There’s the added bonus of not having to drive unless we absolutely have to which reduces fuel costs.

Starting the conversation with our family about how much we were struggling gave space for others to chime in and I am so grateful we chatted with each other and for the sense of community it created.

Being stuck for money brings with it so many feelings. There’s helplessness and frustration because you can’t buy the stuff you want. Then there’s sadness and loneliness because you can’t participate in activities or go places with your friends. 12 pubs of Christmas? Forget about it. A meal out or a panto with friends? That’s definitely off the menu.

By opening up with my friends and family about how difficult I was finding things I discovered solidarity. Knowing that I wasn’t on my own brought a little chink of light into a dark space. We started to prop one another up. Okay, it was a little bit like two leaning towers barely holding together at times but we were still upright.

I found myself pushing a trolley around doing the ‘big shop’ the night before Christmas Eve with one of my sisters. It was 11pm and we were stone-cold sober but giddy at getting the shopping done on a budget. I’d brought a calculator and a list; we were examining everything on the shelves and we were actively hunting for yellow stickers. It was probably the most fun I’ve ever had shopping with my co-conspirator.

While it sounds like that Christmas was bleak, it was probably one of the most truly magical Christmases I’ve had. I will always remember how a financial disaster taught me the value of family, friends, and being able to adapt.

You might hear people talking about resilience and how you can bounce back from hard times.

I know that I had many hands lifting me up along the way. That is the spirit of Christmas.

Managing Christmas shopping on a budget

The trip to the supermarket before the main day though is the one where we are all prone to the most impulse buys. There are Christmas traditions in our house that revolve around food. For example, it was always a treat for my siblings and I to have Sugarpuffs on Christmas morning; there were always tins of chocolates to be scoffed along with bags of King crisps in hubby’s house (always King at Christmas from a cardboard box); and tins of premium biscuits, neve rmind bottles of lemonade and alcohol for visitors.

You know what? Those were our childhood traditions and as we’re now the adults, we can make new ones that don’t involve so much expense and definitely have less stress!

Here are a few, short bullet points for you to try and bear in mind for the next couple of weeks so that you can try cutting back on Christmas shopping.

Make your list and check it twice (if it’s good enough for Santa, it’s good enough for you).

Go without kids (no attacks of the gimme-gimme to spend more money).

Know your budget.

Only buy what you need.

Be brutal, if there are items that you rarely eat or you always have in the cupboard for months afterwards then scrap them and don’t buy.

Make sure you have storage space so you’re not falling over a turkey or the ham hasn’t taken up all the fridge. Likewise make sure your oven can handle all this food you’re intending to cook.

Many hands make light work. Ask for help, don’t wait for it to be offered. Give jobs to those you need to help. People aren’t psychic; I’ve found that you have to tell people what you need before they snap into action.