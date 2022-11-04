'Dream come true': Greg O'Shea to take over from Martin King on the Six O'Clock Show

Martin King has announced his departure from the show as he prepares to join Ireland AM
Greg O'Shea is to present Six O'Clock Show alongside Karen Koster. Picture: @gregoshea/ Instagram

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 08:39
Maeve Lee

It seems we will be seeing much more of Greg O’Shea on our TV screens as the Limerick man is set to take over from Martin King on Virgin Media One’s the Six O’Clock Show.

King has announced his departure from the show as he prepares to join Ireland AM from Friday to Sunday, starting on November 11.

Commenting on the news, King said he loves his Six O’Clock Show family but is excited to work alongside Elaine Crowley and reporter Katja Mia on Ireland AM.

"I will have to start setting my alarm clock again. It helps that I know the Six O'Clock show is in safe hands," he said.

Love Island 2019 winner Greg O’Shea described the new role as an “absolute dream come true” and thanked “inspiration”, Martin King.

Martin King moves to Ireland AM from Friday, November 11. He will join Elaine Crowley on the couch from Friday to Sunday alongside reporter Katja Mia. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Martin King moves to Ireland AM from Friday, November 11. He will join Elaine Crowley on the couch from Friday to Sunday alongside reporter Katja Mia. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “This is an absolute dream come true. I’ve done a couple years of presenting but I never thought I’d actually have a show. I’m so excited to start this journey and it’s made even better I’ll be beside the lovely @karenkostertv.

“Also big shout out to @martinkingpresenter for such incredible work. You are an inspiration to me and I’ll never be able to fill your shoes but hopefully I’ll make it my own and do you proud on the show.” 

O’Shea previously presented alongside Doireann Garrihy on RTÉ 2FM and in recent months, he opened up to her about his mental health struggles and his desire for a career in presenting.

Speaking on Garrihy's podcast, The Laughs of Your Life, the 27-year-old said things got “really, really bad” for him at one point.

“And I sat down and — sorry, I’m starting to get emotional now — I sat down with a piece of paper and a pen, and I just started writing on the piece of paper. I was like, what do I care about? And I just wrote down family, friends and I was like, I love fitness and I love presenting,” he said.

From there, he said that he decided he was going to surround himself with family and friends while also doing his best to try and get a job in presenting.

