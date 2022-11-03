'Some kind of sacred magic': Fair City star Jenny Dixon announces she is expecting twins

'Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens'
'Some kind of sacred magic': Fair City star Jenny Dixon announces she is expecting twins

Actress Jenny Dixon and husband Tom Neville pictured at the grand final of Miss Ireland last year. The pair have announced that they are expecting twins. Picture: Adam McEvoy/PIP

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 09:42
Maeve Lee

Former Fair City actress Jenny Dixon has announced that she is expecting twins with her husband Tom Neville.

The actress, who played KerriAnn on the soap, shared the news with an adorable video of her and her husband cradling her bump on the beach.

Alongside the video, which was posted to Instagram, the actress described her pregnancy as “some kind of sacred magic” and “an act of God”. 

According to the post, she is currently 17 weeks pregnant with twins and very much looking forward to meeting them both.

“Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. [and] an act of god,” she said.

Jenny Dixon announced the news on Instagram. Picture: @jennyleedixon/ Instagram

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.” 

Dixion married her husband and former Limerick TD Tom Neville in the summer of 2019 after Neville got down on one knee while on holiday in Italy in September 2018.

The wedding was attended by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett and the reception was held at the five-star Powerscourt Resort in Co Wicklow.

<p>Broadcaster Keith Walsh.</p>

Keith Walsh on ADHD diagnosis at 49: 'I was trying to figure out why I felt the way I felt'

