Irish Teacher: Thank you, past students, wherever you are

It is happening. My children are nearing the age of my secondary students.

This convergence makes me nostalgic – like I’m at a border, a crossing, about to enter a new phase. The first time I had a group of 12-year-olds in my care, the age of my eldest son, I was 26 years old. Those 12-year-olds are 28 now, older than I was teaching them.

That first group was a Year 7 class in East London, and I was as green as the hills I’d emigrated from. I remember one little boy in particular. Liam. He was of Irish descent and, zapped by tremendous culture shock, I daily clung to our shared heritage. He was my ally. He was gentle and shy, spoke softly.

His mother would give me the loveliest little gifts at Christmas. Towards the end of that first year, he came to school upset, shaken. He’d been mugged on his way home the day before. I wish that hadn’t happened. Sweet Liam. I’ve Googled him since but never found him. I hope he and his lovely mum and younger brother are doing well.

Thinking of Liam makes me think of so many students I’ve had the honour to know through the years. So many lives, from the tragic to the triumphant. So many now, hundreds of them. Too many names and faces to mention. The children who now have children of their own. I spent hours upon hours with them all.

What privilege.

My different classrooms in different schools – I remember those too. The one with the giant mannequin I’d borrowed from the drama department. I kept it at the back of the class to deter inspectors or senior managers from coming in to observe me. At least that’s what I told my students. Really, it was just a bit of silliness. It was fun to dress him up. I was Ms Horgan. He was Mr Dorgan. The case of his stolen hand – later returned. The lore. The hijinks. The memories.

I wonder who teaches in that room now. I presume my mannequin is long gone.

It's a strange thing being a teacher, when it comes to this transient stuff of the soul. As a parent of tweens, I miss my babies but their presence is constant. My students of course are something else. They arrive in my life and then they leave. They are so known to me, so familiar and then they go. Some leave with a hug. Some offer a note, a thank you. Some say nothing at all.

Someday, if I’m around long enough, I’ll teach children at school and have none waiting for me when I come home, no lunchboxes to wash or family dinner to get ready. Time marches on but the role of the teacher is, in some ways, bizarrely stationary.

Maybe it’s why I’ve moved around a lot. Travel provides a distraction. Although I love my current school, it would be healthier if our system allowed teachers to move and refresh every so often. But to do so means losing permanency and financial security. It’s a bizarre set up in Ireland and another example of teachers failing to get the respect they deserve.

So, I’ll stay where I am. For as long as I am. My students will stay the same age, neatly spanning that fascinating bridge between 12 and 18. They’ll rotate, develop, move on. I’ll stay where I am, remembering them all.

Is there any other profession like this one? With so many faces, lives, so much knowing – a littering of hellos, goodbyes.

I hope, thinking of my son starting first year next year, that he stops to notice the teacher in front of him, the person he’ll know for a time and then leave forever. And in turn, I hope his teacher sees him clearly, remembers him fondly, wonders about him years later.

As the eternal student Ferris Bueller says, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

This half term I’m looking around, taking stock, noticing that the fallowing trees outside my window are as they should be, leaves falling, changing in cycle. Just as my classrooms will, year in, year out. Always changing, simultaneously the same.

I couldn’t wish for a more fulfilling job. Thank you students, wherever you are, whatever you’re doing. I hope you enjoy reading and films and learning; I hope you still know how to use a semi-colon. I hope you have stayed curious. But more than anything, I hope you’re happy.