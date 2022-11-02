Waterford singer Moncrieff debuts new song and opens up about challenges on TikTok

Rising Irish singer Moncrieff has opened up about some of the challenges he has faced as a musician after his TikTok account was hacked, causing him to lose all of his videos and hours of hard work.

In a video posted to his account, which now has just seven videos, the singer-songwriter shared what he said he believes could be his “best song” yet and some of the challenges he has faced in recent weeks.

“Last week my account was hacked and every video I ever made was deleted,” the caption read.

“On top of this. I think this could be my best song but my label have told me that it’s not good enough to be released. So they won’t help me release it. Don’t get me wrong I feel lucky and grateful to be chasing my dream but I’m just so so tired.

I just want to make music that connects with people… but it feels like I’m constantly running on a treadmill going nowhere.

Moncrieff ended the TikTok, which played his new song in the background, by thanking those who had made it to the end of the video.

Followers left many positive comments urging Moncrieff to release the song, with one even tagging Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi.

Last month, when learning of the hacking, Moncrieff tweeted: “When you’re pushed on to TikTok and spend countless hours creating content to chase a viral moment on the internet only for someone to hack into your account and delete everything just because they’re bored.”

In a separate tweet, the Warm singer said his passwords were changed and he had tried to reach out to TikTok with the issue.

It comes as Moncrieff prepares for his European tour which will see him take to the stage at the 3Olympia Theatre in December which will be his biggest Irish headline show to date.

Moncrieff moved to London to pursue his career as a musician at 19 and was described as "one to watch" by none other than Elton John who gave him a mention during his radio show.