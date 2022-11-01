'Heartbroken' Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find teens who kicked beloved dog on Halloween night

Writer and radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan has said he is “heartbroken” after a group of teenagers kicked his beloved dog on Halloween night and has vowed that he will find the culprits.

Sharing what occurred on Halloween night, O’Callaghan’s wife, Paula shared an image of their dog, Finn online alongside the caption: “Our beautiful gorgeous boy, who experienced animal cruelty that no animal should ever experience was kicked this evening by a teenage group of 'trick or treaters'."

She said that the kick “made him fall back and yelp with pain".

“My little gorgeous perfect boy. This is disgusting,” she added.

Our beautiful gorgeous boy,who experienced animal cruelty that no animal should ever experience was kicked this evening by a teenage group of “trick or treaters”. A kick that made him fall back and yelp with pain. My little gorgeous perfect boy.This is disgusting #Finn our boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GDV1hR0slv — Paula O’Callaghan (@PaulaOCal) October 31, 2022

In a post shared to his Twitter account, O’Callaghan said he is “heartbroken” and “devastated” by what was done to their “little hero”, Finn.

The Classic Hits Radio presenter also shared a video warning the culprits that he was already on the case.

“I will know who you are, and I will find you. I don’t mean to sound like Liam Neeson, but I’ll tell you one thing, you hurt the most innocent, harmless little individual in the world. I’m coming looking for you so remember what you did tonight. You destroyed this little baby,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Heartbroken for our little Finn. But I'm on the case already. You will be found. We are devastated by what you did to our little hero pic.twitter.com/FEAKqboYiy — Gareth O'Callaghan (@GarethOCal) October 31, 2022

O'Callaghan added that he knows what the teenagers were wearing and vowed that he will find them.

“I’m heartbroken. What has society come to? But we will find you. Trust me.”

O'Callaghan returned to the airwaves earlier this year and has been open about navigating his life with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) following his diagnosis in 2018.