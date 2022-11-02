Bernard O'Shea: I tried slugging, with unexpected benefits

If you were to say to me two weeks ago that you were “slugging”, It would conjure images in my mind of someone outside on their lawns at night with a flashlight looking for slugs that were destroying and eating their cabbages. Perhaps, I’d think it was some new exercise that was hip and trendy with personal trainers. They get you to crawl along the ground like a slug. By the way, this isn’t preposterous, as bear crawling is an exercise routine. But if you told me that it involved a tub of Vaseline, I would say that it was none of my business what you did in your spare time.

Slugging is a new online cosmetic trend that’s gone viral on tic tock. According to insider.com, “The process involves applying a petroleum-based product like Vaseline to your face over your usual moisturiser and leaving it on overnight, which proponents say forms a protective barrier that can restore moisture to the skin.” It's not the first time, though, that the humble tub of Vaseline has been bestowed with incredible life-altering qualities. Growing up, it was used in our house for everything from cuts and bruises to hair products. That’s right; yours truly reads ingredients on the toilet. Don’t be coy. We all do. I know the elements of shampoos and toilet ducks intimately. If it weren’t for my chemical throne-based reading, I wouldn’t have passed junior cert science. Vaseline makes up the vast majority of ingredients that the fancier hair wax contains. I also used it to oil the chain on my bike and shine my shoes.

A few years ago, while on a survival training course, I was taught to dip Vaseline in cotton wool and keep it in a zip-lock bag as it’s fantastic for starting fires. It works amazingly well, and I still use it to light the fire at home. But I've never once put it on my face, that was, until this week because I wanted to try a bit of slugging myself.

So many online fads I've tried over the years take weeks to see results, from drinking gallons of garlic water to weeks of walking barefoot in Phoenix Park, so when one presents itself so effortlessly, it’s like manna from online heaven.

It’s also so easy to do. There are no definitive “slugging” rules either. Some people do it online for one night, and some say you have to do it for a whole week to get the best results. Being fully committed to the cause, I decided to try it for one night with my soaring investigative light burning inside me.

There was only one problem—my face. Well, my beard, to be exact. I have used beard oils for the last few years and found them an excellent way to keep my whiskers clean and soft. However, I haven’t been without a beard for over ten years. I don’t even own a razor. So on Sunday morning, I “borrowed” one of my wife's pink lady razors and shaved off my Fanta fluff.

The first thing I noticed was the massive double chin I developed and, secondly, how pasty my face was compared to any other part of my body due to lack of sunlight. Nevertheless, the ground was set for a slugging match.

So before I went to bed on Sunday night, I lathered my face thoroughly in Vaseline. There are three things you don’t see in the slugging videos, however, and that’s A: It feels horrific against the face, and it felt like a dog was licking through my skin to get to my chin bones and B: Everything you touch than has Vaseline on it and every time you touch your face you have to wash your hands and C: You can't lie face side down on a pillow because guess what? Yes, Vaseline gets on the pillowcases and destroys them. But does it work for me?

Yes and No. The jelly acts as a protective layer, trapping moisture as you sleep and thus allowing the dryer parts of your face to be moisturised in the morning. Contrary to popular belief, the jelly doesn’t clog your pores. But all I wanted to do the following morning was get the gunk off my face as quickly as possible. No matter how hard I tried with shower gel, it wasn’t shifting. So I decided to shave.

The razor just glided along my face like one of those ads where a footballer has fifty-seven blades swiping diagonally across his cheek, and a beautiful woman walks in, and instead of screaming, “Will you come on? I have to shower, I’ve loads of jobs to do, what are you doing in here that takes you so long? How many time do I have to tell you to open the window and let the steam out?” she smiles at him and starts laughing uncontrollably.

So slugging mightn’t have improved my facial skin, and I had to throw out two pillowcases and one small hand towel secretly, but if I don’t decide to grow my beard, I might have to invest in an enormous tub of Vaseline. But I don’t think I'm just quite ready for this jelly.