Prince Harry to release memoir in January

The book is titled Spare, a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare”, and will be released globally on January 10
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be published in January (PA)

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:56
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The UK's Prince Harry will release his highly anticipated memoir in the new year.

The book is titled Spare, a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare”, and will be released globally on January 10.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House.

The publisher has said it will take readers "immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century – two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror." 

Harry walking behind the coffin of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 (PA)

“As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

