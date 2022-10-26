Watch: Florence Pugh says she would 'love' to move to Ireland at The Wonder premiere

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh has said she would “love” to live in Ireland.

The Hollywood A-lister was in Dublin this evening for the premiere of her latest film, The Wonder, adapted from Emma Donoghue's novel.

The British actress attended the premiere at Smithfield's Lighthouse Cinema, along with fellow Irish cast members Niamh Algar, and mother and daughter duo Elaine Cassidy and Kila Lord Cassidy.

Florence Pugh on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin

Arriving in a stunning two-piece white ensemble, the star posed for selfies with fans and spent time chatting with Irish reporters ahead of the screening.

Asked what her favourite part of filming in Ireland was, the Don’t Worry Darling actress said “the people”.

“Your life when shooting on location is completely determined by the food, the people, the hospitality, the warmth.

“Despite us shooting a very, very difficult storyline, a very powerful story, we had the most amazing time," she said.

On whether she'd consider moving to Ireland, the 26-year-old said she'd "love" to.

"It's idyllic."

"There's a reason why we've come back smiling, and it's because of this place and its people."

Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.

Irish-Canadian Emma Donoghue, who wrote the bestselling book the film is based on and co-wrote the screenplay, was also in attendance.

The film adaption of Room received four nominations at the 2016 Oscar awards, including securing its lead actress Brie Larson the Best Actress gong.

Donoghue says she "wouldn't be surprised" if The Wonder adaption bears similar fruit, praising Pugh's portrayal of English nurse Lib as "unnervingly good".

The new flick, which is getting a short-stint in Irish cinemas before dropping on Netflix on November 16, was filmed in Dublin and Wicklow last year.

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder. Picture: Christopher Barr

It stars Florence Pugh as a British nurse sent to a small village in the Irish midlands to observe an alleged 'miracle,' an 11-year-old girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who claims not to have eaten for four months, living only on 'manna' from heaven.

Donoghue has said her 2016 novel was inspired by the "Fasting Girls" phenomenon of the 1800s when young women would claim to be able to survive without food or water.