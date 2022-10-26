Watch: Florence Pugh says she would 'love' to move to Ireland at The Wonder premiere

The Academy Award nominated actress chatted to journalists on the red carpet in Dublin
Watch: Florence Pugh says she would 'love' to move to Ireland at The Wonder premiere

Florence Pugh on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 21:10
Nicole Glennon

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh has said she would “love” to live in Ireland.

The Hollywood A-lister was in Dublin this evening for the premiere of her latest film, The Wonder, adapted from Emma Donoghue's novel. 

The British actress attended the premiere at Smithfield's Lighthouse Cinema, along with fellow Irish cast members Niamh Algar, and mother and daughter duo Elaine Cassidy and Kila Lord Cassidy.

Florence Pugh on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin
Florence Pugh on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin

Arriving in a stunning two-piece white ensemble, the star posed for selfies with fans and spent time chatting with Irish reporters ahead of the screening.

Asked what her favourite part of filming in Ireland was, the Don’t Worry Darling actress said “the people”.

“Your life when shooting on location is completely determined by the food, the people, the hospitality, the warmth.

“Despite us shooting a very, very difficult storyline, a very powerful story, we had the most amazing time," she said.

On whether she'd consider moving to Ireland, the 26-year-old said she'd "love" to.

"It's idyllic."

"There's a reason why we've come back smiling, and it's because of this place and its people."

Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.
Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of The Wonder at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.

Irish-Canadian Emma Donoghue, who wrote the bestselling book the film is based on and co-wrote the screenplay, was also in attendance.

The film adaption of Room received four nominations at the 2016 Oscar awards, including securing its lead actress Brie Larson the Best Actress gong.

Donoghue says she "wouldn't be surprised" if The Wonder adaption bears similar fruit, praising Pugh's portrayal of English nurse Lib as "unnervingly good". 

The new flick, which is getting a short-stint in Irish cinemas before dropping on Netflix on November 16, was filmed in Dublin and Wicklow last year.

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder. Picture: Christopher Barr
Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder. Picture: Christopher Barr

It stars Florence Pugh as a British nurse sent to a small village in the Irish midlands to observe an alleged 'miracle,' an 11-year-old girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who claims not to have eaten for four months, living only on 'manna' from heaven.

Donoghue has said her 2016 novel was inspired by the "Fasting Girls" phenomenon of the 1800s when young women would claim to be able to survive without food or water.

  • The Wonder is in Irish cinemas from November 2 and on Netflix, globally, from November 16

Read More

Niamh Algar on how her turf-cutting past helped her in Netflix film, The Wonder

More in this section

Wexford Festival Opera review: A most enjoyable revival of La Tempesta Wexford Festival Opera review: A most enjoyable revival of La Tempesta
My Policeman: Harry Styles' film explores forbidden love in an earlier era   My Policeman: Harry Styles' film explores forbidden love in an earlier era  
Mark Murphy, Cork Jazz Festival director: 'The energy just has to be witnessed' Mark Murphy, Cork Jazz Festival director: 'The energy just has to be witnessed'
<p>Jazzanova play the Everyman on the Friday of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. </p>

Jazzanova put a live twist on techno classics for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s