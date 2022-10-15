Amanda Coogan: 'When I was growing up, we didn’t sign in public because it outed our family as different, or disabled'

It is a singular honour to watch Amanda Coogan (doctor of Performance Art), Una Kealy and Kate McCarthy (doctors of theatre studies) resuscitate Queen Maeve in an act of retrieval so powerful that it retells the famous saga, the Táin Bó Cúailnge (The Cattle Raid of Cooley), from the warrior queen’s point of view.

Amanda is slipping into the role in the atmospheric gloom of the Choristers’ Hall, a 13th-century medieval chamber at Waterford Treasures museum. She is wearing a head lamp which looks – and perhaps acts – like a third eye.

It makes me think of that magnificent description in the myth itself where Fedelm (or Fidelma), poetess of Connacht, rides in on her chariot drawn by two black horses to warn Maeve and her husband, Ailill, against their planned raid on Ulster to steal the prized brown bull, Donn Cúailnge.

“I see it bloody, I see it red,” she tells them. The poet/seer is dressed in multi-coloured, embroidered robes and she has three pupils in each of her eyes, as if to emphasise her gift for prophecy.

In most tellings, however, Queen Maeve recklessly ignores the warning and wreaks havoc, leaving destruction in her wake. You’re left with a bitter after-taste and the memory of a woman who is selfish, ungovernable and calculating.

Not in this performance, which takes its inspiration from a forgotten ballet, Possession, written by Waterford playwright Teresa Deevy.

Amanda Coogan (front) and Úna Kealy (top) The Possession Project 2022. Picture: Patrick Brown

Amanda Coogan came across it in Deevy’s archive in Maynooth University last year after receiving the Markievicz Award, a bursary that aims to give artists time to develop new work reflecting the role of women in the decade of centenaries.

Although the ballet is just three pages long, it is incredibly rich, says Coogan.

“It’s based on the Táin, the foundational Irish story about war and possession, but Teresa Deevy tells us the story through Queen Maeve’s eyes. We have opened that back up and reinserted the female. We are attempting to reveal what has been overlooked.”

While Teresa Deevy does not shy away from Queen Maeve’s hunger for power and possession, she has written a powerful anti-war piece.

In it, the playwright (1894-1963), who lived through two world wars and saw the fallout after the Irish civil war, says that the desire for possession is the thing that destroys. And she has imbued the famous queen with a crystal-clear sense of the death and destruction caused by war.

Possession was never produced during Deevy’s lifetime but now, as part of the Imagine festival at the end of the month, audiences in Waterford will be invited to immerse themselves in a world of myth, war and chaos.

“The audience are in it. There is no fourth wall. They might have to help; to hold a piece of fabric, or walk over a dead body on the ground,” Amanda Coogan explains.

“The staging of Possession in Teresa Deevy’s native city is also a powerful way of bringing her back home and putting her back into the very fabric of the city,” says Una Kealy, lecturer at South East Technological University (SETU).

With fellow lecturer Kate McCarthy, Kealy has been working over the last decade to shine new light on a playwright whose feminist work for the Abbey Theatre was celebrated in the 1930s, but later fell out of favour in an increasingly conservative Ireland.

Her plays were brave and remarkably modern. They featured strong female characters who were fighting to make the best of the social conventions that hemmed them in.

Amanda Coogan: Women’s sign is much more balletic and it’s performative. Picture: Mark Stedman

For instance, Annie Kinsella, the central character of The King of Spain’s Daughter, faces two unappealing options: to marry a dull man or work in a factory. She must choose one, but she can still dream of a more vibrant and exciting life. Her dreaming gets her into trouble; she is branded a liar but she refuses to give up on adventure.

Meanwhile, Katie in Katie Roche, Deevy’s most famous play, is a young woman with notions – “I’m done with humble. Didn’t I always know I have greatness in me” – but she has precious few possibilities.

When Observer critic St John Ervine saw it in 1936, he wrote: “Miss Deevy may be a genius.”

In recent years, new audiences have come to appreciate that genius and now her work will be introduced to a new generation. Teresa Deevy will finally appear on the second-level curriculum alongside Sean O’Casey, WB Yeats and JM Synge.

“It’s so important to have the students involved,” says Kate McCarthy. “The education system has such power in terms of the voices you are introduced to in school. It helps you to cast a more inclusive eye on the world.”

Speaking of inclusion, there is another really important layer to this story.

Teresa Deevy was deafened after contracting Meniere’s disease while studying at University College Dublin in 1913. She did not, however, see that as a disability and it did not stop her working as a dramatist all of her life.

Little wonder that Dublin Theatre of the Deaf and Amanda Coogan, whose first language is Irish sign language, are drawn to her work. In 2017, Talk Real Fine, Just Like a Lady, drew on Deevy’s description of women’s confined lives in the 1930s to shine a light on the lived experience of deaf women in Ireland.

Amanda Coogan giving it socks during the Late Late Toy Show last year. Picture: Youtube

In the short time since then, much has changed, not least the official recognition of Irish Sign Language. It’s been a long time coming, though, and Amanda Coogan remembers growing up in a Dublin where she and her siblings signed only in the privacy of their own home, or at the deaf club.

“When I was growing up, we didn’t sign in public because it outed our family as different, or disabled, and we would get comments that only me or my siblings would hear. And we didn’t like it,” she says.

The experience of feeling obliged to sign in secret, she says, is an experience shared by the children of deaf adults the world over. Here in Ireland, however, we institutionalised anyone who was different and in doing so, developed one of the most gendered sign language systems in the world, to quote Barbara LeMaster, professor of anthropology and linguistics.

There were two schools for the deaf in Ireland, a little more than a mile apart in Cabra in Dublin.

In one, boys learned a formalised sign language informed by American sign language, while in the other girls learned a language inspired by French sign language.

The language differences made communication between the genders difficult.

As Amanda Coogan sees it: “They were afraid that deaf people would meet other deaf people and have deaf babies.”

The reality, however, is that 90% of deaf people marry each other and 90% of those couples have hearing children, she says. Though being of “royal deaf blood” herself, she says she is so glad to have deaf parents.

Her first language, though, was the male version of sign because, as happens in so many spheres, the female version retreated into the background and was almost forgotten.

“Deaf feminists are trying to remember these beautiful gestures,” Amanda says, giving one example of the different signs for the colour brown.

In male sign language, it is a finger on the chin to depict a brown beard, but the woman’s version is a sweeping gesture around the head that perhaps signals a bonnet or the flow of the hair.

“Women’s sign is much more balletic and it’s performative,” she says.

Which brings us back to the performance of the Táin which also involves deaf artists Alvean Jones and Lianne Quigley who are always on the lookout for role models who celebrate deaf and deafened artists.

Amanda Coogan pictured at the unveiling of An Post’s new stamps celebrating 100 years of Irish Art. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

If Teresa Deevy is having a bit of moment, so too is the female retelling of an age-old saga. Last year, Karina Tynan published Táin: The Women’s Stories, while the Threading of the Táin depicts the story in five tapestries, involving five female artists and several volunteers.

Amanda Coogan, aka Queen Maeve, is also in the spotlight herself. She is one of the artists featured on a new collection of An Post stamps, showcasing the work of some of Ireland’s most talented artists and designers.

“I have imposter syndrome about it,” she says. I’m terrified that someone will wake up and ask what is this performance artist doing on a stamp.

"I’m so delighted that I don’t know how to slag myself off about it yet.”

The stamp features a photograph of Coogan performing The Fall in 2009 during the Manchester International Festival. For four hours every day, for a total of 17 days, she decided to try and fly by climbing a ladder – despite a fear of heights – jump off, get back up and do it all over again.

“It was about challenging the idea of failure – because in that moment I failed to fly, we don’t just watch a woman fall to the ground. We think about the ambition to climb high and fly. We think about the failure, of being pulled down to earth by gravity,” she says.

Highs and lows of a different kind will be explored in Possession, an installation laying bare the failures of war but also illustrating very recent successes of writing the woman back into the story.

The Possession Project will be performed in the Chorister’s Hall, Waterford Museum of Treasures as part of the Imagine Festival on Thursday October 27. Free, but booking is essential.