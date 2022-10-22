Wedding of the Week: Drag queens and a sheepdog ringbearer bring the party to Darren and Cliff’s wedding

A relaxed wedding that was "more of a party" was what Darren Grace and Cliff O'Neill planned — and they couldn't have been happier with the result.

Darren, from Cobh, County Cork, and Cliff, originally from Shannon, Co Clare, were wed in Fota House & Gardens by Caroline McCarthy, celebrant and registered solemniser, during the August bank holiday weekend.

Taking a key role was the couple’s miniature Shetland sheepdog, Bruce.

“Bruce was our best man and ring bearer — he’s the bestest boy!” says Darren.

Darren Grace and Cliff O'Neill with their dog Bruce O'Grace. Pictures: Bart Swierczynski Photography

Cliff drove Darren and Bruce to the ceremony in Fota, along the main street in Cobh.

“Even though it was a short journey we both really enjoyed that time to ourselves and it is definitely a highlight,” says Darren.

The ceremony was followed by a drinks reception at Fota House & Gardens and the celebrations continued at the reception venue, The Titanic Bar & Grill, Cobh.

Their wedding photographer, Bart Swierczynski Photography, was behind the lens, prior to the ceremony and again at the reception.

“We had pictures taken at Fota House & Gardens before the ceremony so we could enjoy every second of the drinks reception in Fota followed by candid photos in the Titanic Bar & Grill,” says Darren.

Darren Grace and Cliff O'Neill. Pictures: Bart Swierczynski Photography

Toasting to their happiness were Darren’s mother Monica Grace and her partner Willie Crowley, and Cliff’s mother Rose O’Neill and father Mike O’Neill.

The couple met on a night out in Cork city, in March 2017, when Cliff was out with colleagues and Darren was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

“We first laid eyes on each other as Cliff made his way to the bar in Rearden's,” says Darren.

Three years later, Darren popped the question as they were out for a stroll with their dog Bruce in Marlogue Woods, Cork, on St Patrick’s Day, 2021.

Instead of a ring, Darren presented Cliff with a watch when he proposed.

The couple wanted their big day to be “fun, relaxed and non-traditional”, they add.

Shane Grace, Darren Grace, Monica Grace and Willie Crowley. Pictures: Bart Swierczynski Photography

“We laughed, we cried and we danced the night away. As much as the day was about us getting married the guests having a good time was just as important,” says Darren.

Having Letycha Le'Synn and Mia Gold, drag queen performers of Chambers, Cork, greet guests as they arrived and mingle during the drinks reception added to the sparkle of the event. “They were great fun and a big hit,” says Darren.

“My cousin, Zach Hickey, was our master of ceremonies for the day. He kept everyone in line and made the day run smoothly.

“The ceremony in Fota House was so special and personal — from having Britney Spears’ Toxic (performed by Muireann Holly Music) as one of our ceremony songs to a few tears shed during our vows.”

Floral Impressions, Cobh, created the floral arrangements and Eoin in Red Church on Drawbridge Street, Cork City, kitted Darren, Cliff and Zach out for the day in Remus Uomo suits.

Darren Grace and Cliff O'Neill. Pictures: Bart Swierczynski Photography

“He was very patient while Darren tried on every suit in the shop,” jokes Cliff.

The newlyweds organised a speech-light and top-table-free reception.

“We did not want to put pressure on anyone so we did a short speech between us so the guests could get dancing as soon as possible,” says Cliff.

“We did not want a top table so we both decided to sit at the bar, which is our favourite seat in a restaurant, in Titanic for our meal so we could enjoy some time together.

Nicola Shannon, Michael O'Neill, Mike O'Neill, Cliff O'Neill, Rose O'Neill, Becky Power, and Paul O'Neill. Pictures: Bart Swierczynski Photography

“The staff in Titanic Bar & Grill treated us and each guest like royalty. I think the staff enjoyed it just as much as the guests!”

The newlyweds honeymooned in Italy’s Lake Como.

Darren works in the pharmaceutical industry and Cliff in facilities management.

They live in Cobh, in their 1950s house which they renovated during lockdown.

