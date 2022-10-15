Wedding of the Week: Into the west for Danielle and Stephen 

Pippa the pooch was not only at their engagement but also waited at the church door to greet them as newlyweds 
Danielle McHugh and Stephen Foley. Pictures: Padraig Healy Wedding Photography

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022
Kerry newlyweds Danielle McHugh and Stephen Foley now live in Dubai and first set eyes on one another at Puck Fair in Killorglin.

That was 14 years ago and they returned to their home county this summer to exchange vows.

Pippa with Danielle and Stephen.
“We got engaged three years ago while walking with our dog Pippa in Killarney National Park — we were just about to move to Dubai at the time,” says Danielle, a teacher, from Beaufort.

Pippa now lives in Dubai with the couple and was one of the first to greet them as they emerged from their marriage ceremony.

Danielle McHugh and Stephen Foley.
Danielle  and Stephen. 
Danielle and Stephen, who works for DP World, were wed on July 23 in St Gertrude’s Church, in the groom’s native Firies, by family friend Fr John Ahern.

Killarney singer Lily MacMonagle performed during the ceremony before the party headed into the west for the reception, in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

Their photographer, Padraig Healy, and videographer, Stephen O’Donoghue (Odicci Films), were behind the lens. 

“They were amazing to work with on the day. We went to Binn Bán and Dun Chaoin for our pictures,” says the bride.

The bride and groom.
Special guests were both sets of parents, Norma and Andy McHugh and Anne and John Foley, and Stephen’s grandmother, Kitty Foley, who celebrates her 93rd birthday this year. 

“My maid of honour was my sister Rebecca McHugh and my other bridesmaids were Siobhan O’Sullivan, Amanda Guerin and DearbhlaO’Donoghue who are all childhood friends,” says Danielle.

Stephen chose his friend Pat Browne to be his best man while his brother Gavin Foley and two friends, Sean O’Sullivan and John Hayes, were his groomsmen.

“The bridal party had such fun on the day together as we have all known each other for years and we went to school together,” says Danielle.

Kieran McHugh, Andy McHugh, Stephen Foley, Danielle McHugh (holding Pippa), Norma McHugh and Rebecca McHugh.
“We both come from big families so we wanted to have a celebration with all our loved ones there. 

"We had 200 at the wedding and we really appreciated our guests travelling from near and far to celebrate with us.

“We both love Dingle and we were lucky to have a big party with all our friends and family there. 

Danielle McHugh and Stephen Foley with their wedding party.
"We had such fun on our day and we once the music started, we didn’t leave the dance floor. Our band, Truly Diverse, and DJ, Gavin O’Leary, made sure the floor was full all night.”

All smiles: Danielle and pals.
The newlyweds also surprised their guests with a singing chef, Bryan Carr, who performed after dinner. 

“Kathleen O’Sullivan, a family friend, made our wedding cake,” adds Danielle. 

“We really enjoyed the build-up to our wedding as we got to spend time with friends and family that we hadn’t seen in three years.”

Danielle and Stephen with the groom's parents, Anne and John, and groom's grandmother, Kitty, and brother, Gavin.
Danielle looked super-elegant in a dress by Italian designer Giovanna Alessandra which she sourced in Vanila Bridal in Dubai and the groom and his party chose their suits in Ryles Menswear. 

Maureen McCarthy, Brush’n’Blush, and Michelle Hoare looked after the bridal hair and makeup and Shades of Bloom, Killorglin, created the floral arrangements.

Danielle and Stephen plan to travel to South Africa for their honeymoon in March.

