Wedding of the Week: Into the west for Danielle and Stephen 

That was 14 years ago and they returned to their home county this summer to exchange vows.
Pippa now lives in Dubai with the couple and was one of the first to greet them as they emerged from their marriage ceremony.
“The bridal party had such fun on the day together as we have all known each other for years and we went to school together,” says Danielle.
"We had such fun on our day and we once the music started, we didn’t leave the dance floor. Our band, Truly Diverse, and DJ, Gavin O’Leary, made sure the floor was full all night.”
“We really enjoyed the build-up to our wedding as we got to spend time with friends and family that we hadn’t seen in three years.”
- If you would like to see your wedding featured in Weekend email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie