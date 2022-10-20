Ask Audrey: What's the point following Munster up to Dublin when we'll be in the same jersey as someone from Clonmel?

It’s getting giddy on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Are Falling Out of Love with Munster. Fifi_StandUpAndFight started it off when she posted, “Buzzing for Dublin bee-atches, whose on for getting prosecco-ed on the train up to the Leinster match?” We banned her from the group for six years, because drinking prosecco on a train is totes Ballyphehane, do you know that kind of way? Cliona_MissingROG said she’s starting to wonder if there is any point in following Munster up to Dublin, just to watch them getting tonked by those Leinster arseholes. Orla_Brave&Faithful said Amen to that, and then you end up in some awful pub in Ballsbridge, drinking a cocktail that cost more than a semi-d in Glanmire, listening to some Dublin 4 one braying on about her daughter’s organic pumpkin business. But trust Lucy_Spiritof99 to put her finger on it when she said, “Sorry now bee-atches, what’s the point in spending two grand on a spray tan, just to stand in the Aviva and have posh ones from Dalkey pigeon-holing me as a savage because I’m wearing the same red jersey as some knuckle-dragger from Clonmel.” There in a nutshell is the futility of life as a Douglas Road stunner following Munster — do you think it’s time to stop?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I rang my Munster mad friend there, Front-Up Frank. I said, are you going to the match? He said yes. I said, will ye win? He said, no. I said, so why bother going? He said, I love getting pissed drunk and shouting at Dubs. #WhoDoesn’t

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Jesus Christ but it’s impossible to find a fella these days who doesn’t want to bring me for a walk. If that’s all I wanted from a man, I’d buy myself a dog! I matched with this lad on Tinder recently, he’s a farmer from down around Cloyne, I can barely make out every second word the gowl is saying to me during phone sex. Anyway, didn’t we agree to meet in the flesh last weekend so we checked into a hotel in Dungarvan. He said, we’ll have no shortage of action this weekend, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond, at least I think that’s what he said, Jesus lads the accent. I said, now you’re talking, let me go up stairs and slip into something alluring and he said, there'll be time for that after we do the Greenway and next thing I know we’re cycling towards Waterford city, a place I never want to visit by car, let alone bike. I could hardly walk by the time we got back to the hotel in Dungarvan, let alone engage in a bit of the other. I want to put the message out there and clear — I’m not looking for exercise with my clothes on. Where can I find a lad who’ll understand?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

I asked my friend Straight Talking Sandra about this. I said, how do you find guys who aren’t into exercise? She said, grand as long as you can look past the XXXL pair of jocks.

Now listen up Paddy. I’ve just come from a meeting of the British Establishment, where we dressed up as Oliver Cromwell and debated the motion, The End is Nigh. The motion was heavily defeated after Bunty Von Tudor pointed out that the end was probably six months ago and it might be time to look outside Britain for a Prime Minister before we turn into an international laughing stock. (I know, I know, insert your own joke.) Anyhow, the Duke of East Nostalgia made a fascinating contribution, pointing out that he summers in West Cork and your Prime Minister, or whatever you call him in the local gibberish, is a no-drama kind of chap who just gets the job done. Well, taking our inspiration from the Premier League, we have decided to look outside England for our next Prime Minister. You would too if you saw Jacob Rees-Mogg limbering up to have a crack. Do you think your chap Mick Martin would make a suitable PM?

— Lord Edmund D’Servant-Spanker, London and someone just gave me Malta!

I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, would the Brits view Micheál Martin as PM material. She said, good luck trying to persuade them Coláiste Chríost Rí is Cork’s answer to Eton. #AwkwardAlright

C’mere, what’s the story with matching onesies? I’m mad to go to Tenerife for Christmas, but the old doll says the only way we can afford it is if we avoid turning on the heating until the new year. Nice one, says I and I headed off into town to buy a pair of matching onesies — give us a laugh and keep us warm like with the nights closing in like . Well, there was no laughing when I put the moves on the old doll last night and she said, I don’t think so Dowcha Donie, hard to get aroused by a man in a onesie. So like, is there any way to make this work?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I never knew this before, but you can actually get see-through onesies. Whatever you do, don’t google them like I did. Oh lads, the internet has been flooding my inbox with all sorts of saucy emails. It’s taking me two hours a day to look through all of them — you’d be wrecked from it.