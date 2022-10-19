The world of the adolescent has changed dramatically in the last number of years. I have been working with teenagers for over 20 years now and I have noticed the change in them. It reminds me of the 60s, when the teenagers were born at the end of a World War. They had seen, first-hand, the aftermath of chaos and destruction created by the adult world.

Those teenagers were irrevocably different than their parents, who were expected to be seen and not heard growing up in the 1920s. The teenagers of the 60s were most certainly going to be seen and heard. When they arrived into adolescence at the start of the 60s, they had new ideas about the world. President Johnston’s escalation of Vietnam and later Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate scandal, illustrated that politicians were not to be trusted. And so they took to the streets.

Feminist groups fought for equality, anti-war groups sang outside the White House, while Martin Luther King marched on Washington declaring his anti-racism dream to the world, Mohammad Ali refused to be drafted to the War in Indochina. The tectonic plates on which world order sat so firmly for so long dramatically shifted. Dylan captured the sentiment when he sang, “the times they are a-changin’”.

Even a Beatle was involved in this change. John Lennon, for his part, was chanting, “give peace a chance” turning his honeymoon into a political statement. Everywhere teenagers felt empowered to make a difference.

The dream finally came crashing down in the nightmare of Kent State University 1970, when four students were massacred by Ohio National Guard.

Over 20 years, I have seen many changes in the world of adolescence. In recent times I have been particularly impressed by their involvement in youth activism. I hear them talk about how they feel let down by the world of the adult.

They feel saddled with a debt they had nothing to do with, they worry that the adult world has potentially ruined the planet for future generations. Negativity about the planet is ubiquitous, which motivates them to take action. I remember as a teenager myself, in Cork, walking the streets of the late 80s with other teenagers, chanting “meat is murder”. I had vegetarian aspirations but lacked the will power.

The idealism that rages in the teenage soul must not be shut down and diminished but rather it must be cultivated and guided. They will be conservatives long enough.

It is very important that our children feel they can change things and that they have the power to bring change into their world.

But activism has transmuted in recent years. It’s more about social media and garnering attention than the message.

The recent attack on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in London’s National Gallery last Friday by the Just Stop Oil group did little to advance their cause. The international backlash against such attempts to destroy great works of art was profoundly clamorous. Clips of the two students, throwing soup over one of the world’s greatest paintings, will now go viral on TikTok and it is vitally important that we sit down with the teenagers in our house and discuss this event. The group, which says they want the British government to halt new oil and gas projects also attacked and damaged the rotating ‘New Scotland Yard’ sign.

Several glued themselves to the street to obstruct traffic and cause disruption to the city. In July, the group glued themselves to the frame of an early version of Da Vinci’s The Last Supper at London’s Royal Academy of Arts. These actions are being performed by a ‘new radical flank’ of the environmental movement that work on the premise, disruption causes change. The throwing of soup over Van Gogh’s masterpiece shows an escalation in their tactics.

Two protesters who threw tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Picture: PA

Maybe it’s because I’m middle aged or that soul of the teenage idealist has long since quietened, but I do find myself flabbergasted, if not angry at such acts of vandalism. Vandalising beauty that we have created to protect the beauty of the world seems to me an empty ideology. Declaring you are attempting to solve world food shortages by wasting food and potentially ruining art for future generations to marvel at seems intellectually bankrupt. Maybe I’m missing something, but it’s so bereft of intellect you’d wonder is some oil company behind their actions.

These acts seem to polarise and divide people. Is that not the very antithesis of what they are hoping to achieve? If we are to solve climate change, don’t we need to act in a unified manner?

The question we have to ask our teenagers watching these videos on social media platforms is, do you think that is how you affect change in this world? Are such acts of vandalism ideologically driven, do they bring us together to solve a very serious issue or are they the actions of a few attention seeking narcissists?

The reality of such acts is that important players who are natural allies in the climate change movement move further away from climate advocacy and activism because of such acts of vandalism. We need our youth to believe they can bring change to the world they live in. But we have to teach them that how they bring that change matters. Destroying to create is not the philosophy we want our children following.