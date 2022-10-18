Halloween Midterm: Seven events to take the kids to this spooky season

The temperature has dropped, leaves are falling and pumpkins are making a return to supermarket shelves. It can only mean one thing: Halloween is officially upon us.

Of course, this also signals the start of a week-long midterm break with energetic children hyped up on sugar and the excitement that comes with the spooky season. So, if you’re seeking some family-friendly activities to get you all in the mood — or just out of the house — then look no further. Here are some great events taking place across the country this Halloween.

Púca Festival

In Co Meath, this event takes you back to the roots of Halloween and its traditions. The weekend-long festival is filled with fun as well as music, myth, and much more. According to Irish folklore, Halloween can be traced back to Samhain, the Celtic tradition and the Púca festival celebrates these traditions.

Performances include big Irish names such as Gavin James, Imelda May and Blindboy but with a Celtic circus, treasure hunts, craft markets, walking tours and games, there is plenty of Púca fun for all the family.

Púca 2022 takes place in Athboy and Trim, Co Meath Friday, 28 October – Monday, 31 October. For more information on events, see pucafestival.com

Dragon of Shandon

Another Samhain celebration, the Dragon of Shandon in Cork city is a spectacular parade and this year, it is back in its original form. In its 17th year, the family-friendly parade sees thousands take to the streets of Cork’s northside to see the famous 36ft dragon, and enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere in the city centre on Halloween night.

A major highlight in Cork Community Art Link’s calendar, the parade is the result of an outreach and community engagement programme with local artists, groups and support services working together to create the Dragon of Shandon.

For more, see http://www.dragonofshandon.com/

Skeletons on the march in the 2017 Dragon of Shandon parade. Picture: Loris Francoletti

Leahy’s Open Farm

The family-run Leahy’s Open Farm is back with their ‘spooktacular’ BOO! experience from October 22, 23 and 28-31 with haunted hay rides, pumpkin carving and much more.

Adults and kids can wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the fun of the farm. Little ones can find their way to the witch’s lair where they can help with her magic spell, make their own spooky lollipop and pick their own pumpkin at this family-friendly day out.

Pre-booking is required. See leahysopenfarm.ie/boo-experience

Tayto Park After Dark

Tayto Park is always a good spot for a day out and this Halloween, you can enjoy your favorite rides and attractions after dark. Taking place after 6.30pm on October 28, 29, 30 — plus new added dates on October 21 and 22 — this is suitable for kids 1.2m in height and up.

Tickets allow unlimited access to rides such as the Cú Chulainn Coaster, the Rotator, Endeavour and this year, you can check out Dino Dash at night too.

To book, visit taytopark.ie

Enjoy your favourite rides after dark at Tayto Park

Retro Drive In Movies

There’s nothing like a spooky flick to get you in the Halloween spirit. Whether it’s family classics like Hocus Pocus and Harry Potter or a terrifying tale such as The Conjuring or A Nightmare on Elm Street, Retro Drive In movies has it all.

Located at Leopardstown Racecourse, the drive-in movies mean you can sit back, relax and stay comfy in your car. Halloween movies kick off from October 21 until October 31 and there is already some information about upcoming Christmas movie showings, if you really want to get ahead of the curve.

Check out upcoming movies at www.retrodrivein.ie

Halloween at Moher Hill Open Farm

Overlooking Liscannor Bay in Co Clare, Moher Hill Farm has everything from bouncing castles, to miniature golf courses, animals and is popular with families all year round but on October 31, there will be even more on offer to celebrate Halloween.

The open farm will host an afternoon magic show as well as balloon modelling and kids and parents alike are encouraged to wear their costumes to the farm and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon.

Moher Farm’s Halloween opening times are Monday, October 31 from 11am-5pm with the Magic Show starting at 2pm.

To find out more visit www.moherfarm.com

The Leap Scarecrow Festival sees the village transformed for Halloween.

Leap Scarecrow Festival

This annual festival has a range of activities taking place, even after October 31. Kicking off on October 24 and running until November 6, the village of Leap in Co Cork is transformed for the Halloween Scarecrow Festival and has plenty to choose from including a puppet show, face painting, treasure hunts and much more.

To see the full schedule, check out the Leap Scarecrow Festival Facebook page.