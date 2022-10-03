Eight places to go pumpkin picking with the family before Halloween

Halloween is coming so don't get caught off gourd without a pumpkin. Of course, you can pick one up at your local farmers market or fruit and veg shop but you could make it a bit more fun by picking your own fresh from the farm.

Here are some places where you can totally get into the autumnal vibe.

They are booking up fast so be sure to book your tickets or call before you travel. And typically these are outdoor events and often on working farms so think wellies, rain macs and warm clothes.

Field of Dreams, Cork

Clash Road, Curraheen, Cork T12 XH4C

(021) 487 8328

email: paul.ahern@downsyndromecork.ie

Pumpkin picking at Cork's Field of Dreams. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Field of Dreams is a project of Down Syndrome Cork.

The Pick-A-Pumpkin Festival includes a pumpkin trail, arts and crafts, music, and fancy dress.

T﻿here will be 2 pumpkin picking days - Sunday, October 9 and Sunday, October 16. The event will take place from 10am to 3.30pm and will be divided into 15-minute time slots.

A Pumpkin Ticket costs €20 per person. You can also get an entry ticket without a pumpkin for €5. Under-twos are free but they need a ticket to get a pumpkin.

Pumpkin Picking at Joe’s Farm

Killeagh, County Cork P36 X582

087 632 9334

sandra@joesfarmcrisps.ie

Pumpkin picking at Joe's Farm Crisps

Tickets are €22 for a pumpkin picker. Non-picker tickets cost €7.50

As this is a working farm the access to the pumpkin picking field is not suitable for baby buggies and wheelchairs.

No dogs are allowed and they don’t have bank card facilities so bring some change for coffee, hot chocolate or to buy products from the Farm Shop.

The Farm Grenagh

Ballymorisheen, Grenagh, Cork T23 VH79

(021) 462 9816

Pumpkin Patch at The Farm Grenagh

Tickets cost €10-€16. Entry to The Farm, the Pumpkin Patch and one Pumpkin per person is included in the entry price. Pumpkins range in size from Munchkin to Large. (Children aged 1 and Under are Free and will receive a 'Munchkin Pumpkin').

https://www.facebook.com/TheFarmGrenagh/

Killarney Pumpkin Farm

Headford, Killarney. V93 HXF6

info@killarneypumpkinfarm.ie

Killarney Pumpkin Farm: "First harvest of the year! The Wonky Pumpkins are HUGE this season"

Tickets are €14.50 per person. Under 2s are free. A Family of four (2 adults and 2 under-16s) is €52. A family of five (2 adults and 2 under-16s) is €64.

Dogs are not allowed as there are alpacas at this farm.

https://www.facebook.com/killarneypumpkinfarm

Michael's pumpkin patch

Bunnatubber, Corrandulla, Galway, H91P288

087 226 5919

michaelspumpkinpatch@gmail.com

Michael's Pumpkin Patch

Michael Gilmore is 16 years old and started this pumpkin patch in 2020 — he has grown pumpkins since he was about 5. In 2018 he grew more than 200 plants.

There are 20-minute slots for €20 per car. This includes one pumpkin but you can also buy extra on the day.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076496910697

Pumpkin & Fun Family Halloween Festival at Navan Adventure Centre

Navan Race Course, Proudstown Road, Navan, County Meath C15 X8HP

085 236 6322

Navan Adventure Centre Pumpkin & fun 2022

October 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31 from 10am to 6pm (In booked 3-hour time slots)

Suitable from 3 to 12 years with parents / guardians.

Tickets include a 45-minute magic show, a visit to the pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving area and the Halloween disco room.

Children with tickets can pick a pumpkin and carving tools are provided.

There are inflatable obstacles and mini golf and an inflatable maze and other activities also.

Child tickets are €18 and adult tickets are €11.

There is a €2 booking fee per transaction.

https://www.facebook.com/navanadventurecentre/

Galway Pumpkin Patch

Castletaylor, Ardrahan, Galway H91 V2P5

cwprandevents@gmail.com

Galway Pumpkin Patch

This a ticket-only event. A large pumpkin or a selection of mini pumpkins is included with all family tickets. Extra pumpkins are available to purchase at the entrance/exit point.

Available dates are: Saturday, October 8 and Sunday October 9, and Halloween itself, which is on Bank Holiday Monday, October 31.

An individual ticket costs €12.50 and there are various family ticket options.

https://www.facebook.com/GalwayPumpkinPatch/

Kilkenny Pumpkin Picking

Hughes Farming Ltd Kells, County Kilkenny R95 K882

(056) 770 6427

Kilkenny Pumpkin Picking: quality assurance team member, Robyn, was busy out on the pumpkin patch ahead of their October 14 opening

Open on Fridays and weekends from Friday, October 14-Sunday, October 30. Food tricks, hay maze, fancy dress and arts and crafts.

https://www.facebook.com/KilkennyPumpkinPicking/

If you have a pumpkin farm and want to be added to the list please send us an email