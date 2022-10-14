Christy Moore invites young fan to sing with him during Armagh gig

Following a moving duet, the young boy received a standing ovation and plenty of cheers from the crowd
Christy Moore is currently playing at a number of venues across the country including a special performance in Cork next month. Picture: Ray Keogh

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 15:18
Maeve Lee

Irish folk singer Christy Moore surprised the crowd and one particularly lucky member of the audience at a gig in Armagh on Thursday night.

During his gig at Armagh City Hotel, Moore invited a young boy on stage with him to sing Nancy Spain. While Moore played the guitar, the young boy sang along with him, looking thrilled to be in the presence of the music legend.

Following a moving duet, the Moore fan received a standing ovation and plenty of cheers from the excited crowd.

In a tweet, the boy's mother said a thank you to everyone who cheered her son on, stating that he has been singing Christy Moore since before he could talk.

“Christy is a living legend,” she said.

Christy Moore is currently playing at a number of venues across the country including a special performance in Cork next month.

For fans in Cork, Christy Moore will pay tribute to Cork Life Centre’s Don O’Leary in a special concert at the Cork Opera House on Sunday, November 6.

For more, see www.corkoperahouse.ie

