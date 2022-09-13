Christy Moore to play tribute concert in honour of Cork Life Centre’s Don O’Leary

The folk singer will perform the special concert at Cork Opera House later this year 
Christy Moore is a regular visitor to Cork, with an annual summer gig at the Marquee. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 17:39
Maeve Lee

Christy Moore will pay tribute to Cork Life Centre’s Don O’Leary in a special concert at the Cork Opera House this November.

The Irish folk singer has announced that he will perform the tribute in support of Cork Life Centre, which is an alternative education programme for young people who cannot access education in the mainstream secondary school system.

O’Leary has been the director of the Cork Life Centre for the past 16 years and has helped countless young people during his time in the role.

“Still pinching ourselves trying to believe THE @christymoore45 will perform a tribute concert to our Director Don O' Leary in aid of our centre,” said Cork Life Centre in a tweet announcing the exciting news.

Moore is a regular visitor to Cork, with an annual summer gig at the Marquee, but the last charity gig he played in the city was in 2012 at Triskel, in support of the striking workers at Vita Cortex.

The special performance will take place at Cork Opera House on Sunday, November 6, with tickets on sale Thursday, September 15 at 10am.

