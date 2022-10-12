Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan will be on Friday's Late Late

There is a star-studded line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan will all be on the couch on Friday promoting their new film The Banshees of Inisherin, with donkeys, island life and Oscar buzz all in the mix. Presumably, host Ryan Tubridy will also be asking Gleeson about that spectacular SNL promo skit.

Also on the show will be Mrs Brown Boys's Brendan O’Carroll chatting about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown.

He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mammy Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland’s first female Labour TD.

There's also something for all the GAA heads with historian Dr Siobhán Doyle looking back on some of the items that have helped make the GAA the global success it is today.

Writer, designer and proud Kerryman Paul Galvin will also join Ryan on the couch to discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.

And there will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical, along with a special musical tribute from Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh for the victims of the tragedy in Creeslough.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, October 14th at 9:35pm.