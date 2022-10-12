Niall Horan confirmed as coach for The Voice US alongside Chance the Rapper

Niall Horan is set to be a coach in the next season of The Voice US alongside Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

The former One Direction member will join the 23rd season of the US show following an announcement by NBC.

Currently, the coaches on the singing competition are Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Slow Hands singer was revealed as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson. However, country music singer Blake Shelton, who is married to Gwen Stefani, has since announced his departure from the show after season 23.

The format sees contestants selected through auditions and trained by the four coaches who continue to mentor them throughout the duration of the competition.

It features various stages including Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Blind Auditions.

The news of the Mullingar native’s involvement in the popular show comes following the anticipation of the Guinness Ireland documentary which sees Horan travel around Ireland alongside Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Meanwhile, Niamh Nolan from Limerick impressed the coaches on The Voice UK in recent days following her blind audition.

The Kilcolman native sang Shallow and saw music legends Tom Jones and will.i.am turn in their chairs for her. Tom Jones even gave the singer a standing ovation following her performance.

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi is set to air on Virgin Media One this Sunday, October 16 at 10pm.